Legacy Hall Makes Highly Anticipated Debut

Innovative three-story culinary and entertainment destination set for Dec. 6 grand opening in Legacy West

Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The wait is finally over. Legacy Hall – one of the nation’s largest and most unique new food halls – is making its highly anticipated debut on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Dedicated to serving the best-of food trends prepared by premier chefs and local artisans, the three-story, 55,000-square-foot European-style food hall, brewery and live music and entertainment venue is opening its doors on Dec. 6 at 7800 Windrose Ave. in Plano’s acclaimed Legacy West development.

“Legacy Hall is the first of its kind, and it’s one of the most extraordinary food halls on the planet,” said Jack Gibbons, President & COO of Front Burner Restaurants. “Legacy Hall offers the very best in food theater, showcasing the sights, smells, sounds and tastes of delicious cuisines presented by a blue-chip collection of culinary experts who are passionate about turning each meal into an experience. Conceiving, designing and building a concept of this magnitude takes a lot of work – including visits to many of the top food halls across the globe – and we can’t wait to show off the results at this incredible dining and entertainment destination.”

Gensler designed Legacy Hall, and like the food hall’s cuisine, the architecture is simple, honest and well crafted. Raw wood, concrete, steel, modified shipping containers, exposed ductwork, conduits and pipes are all carefully and purposefully arranged to create a functional artistic expression of what a building is.

Legacy Hall will open with an eclectic collection of 20 artisanal food stalls featuring everything from elevated Neapolitan pizzas, gourmet burgers and Baja-style tacos, to worldly selections like shawarma, yakitori and bao steam buns. As guests explore the modern industrial first floor, they will encounter a natural wine and charcuterie bar, a rotating food stall with an ever-changing menu and a sprawling craft cocktail bar called Bar Main. To see the full list of food stalls and the chefs and restaurateurs behind them, visit legacyfoodhall.com/food-stalls.

The second floor comprises Legacy Hall’s main seating area, comfortably accommodating 250 or more guests. A single food stall, Sea Breeze Lobsta’ & Chowda’ House, can also be found here, along with an indoor/outdoor bar – the Good View Bar – that opens onto a balcony overlooking the Box Garden.

The third floor houses a fully functioning craft brewery – Unlawful Assembly Brewery & Tap Room – featuring classic pub fare and 21 operating tanks used to crank out its portfolio of premium year-round beers, along with a rotating tap selection of highly creative, collaborative and seasonal beers. The brewery will open with six premium beers – The Antagonist Amber Lager, Public Dissent Pale Ale, Deviant Behavior Belgian Wit, Real American Brown Ale, Idol Time Passion Pineapple Wheat and Barrel Aged Brown Ale. Starting in January, UABC will commission the canning line and prepare for distribution off-site.

Gensler’s strategic architectural design had to accompany the beer tanks’ atypical placement on the second and third floors. “The weight of the brewing tanks is equal to supporting roughly 100 elephants,” said Gensler Principal Barry Hand. “The load-bearing requirements and codes for a brewery of this capacity were an interesting puzzle to solve.”

Guests will also enjoy the eye-catching tap room within the brewery that serves as an ideal gathering place for people looking to enjoy the sights and sounds of a working brewery while hanging out with friends. The UABC Tap Room will host private parties and acoustic live music shows in a unique and intimate setting. Tours and tastings will be available for private events.

The Box Garden – opening spring 2018 – will be located ground level adjacent to the food hall. Constructed from reclaimed shipping containers, this expansive courtyard will hold more than 1,500 people and house Carlton Provisions BBQ along with multiple bars including a tiki bar, Texas stillhouse bar, margarita cantina, rotating pop-ups and even a Hawaiian shaved ice stand. The heart of the Box Garden will be the 600-square-foot event stage with an LED screen that will provide constant entertainment for Legacy Hall’s guests.

Legacy Hall will be open Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. With accommodations and event packages available for groups from 25 to 2,000, Legacy Hall is the go-to spot for an unforgettable party. For more information, visit legacyfoodhall.com/groups-parties or send an email to sales@legacyfoodhall.com.

Legacy Hall: Dine + Drink + Discover

About Front Burner Restaurants, LP

Front Burner is a restaurant innovation lab and the force behind more than 100 restaurants and multiple thriving concepts, including Twin Peaks, Whiskey Cake, Mexican Sugar, Velvet Taco, Ida Claire, The Keeper, The Ranch at Las Colinas and cutting-edge wine-on-tap concept Sixty Vines. Front Burner’s mission is to open independent concepts with memorable names and to use fresh, local products to fill a gap in the market and break the traditional rules of dining. The company’s newest creation is the much-anticipated Legacy Hall, the first of several projects envisioned for The Food Hall Company, founded by Randy DeWitt and Jack Gibbons.

About Gensler

Gensler is a global architecture, design and planning firm with 44 locations and more than 5,000 professionals networked across Asia, Europe, Australia, the Middle East and the Americas. Founded in 1965, the firm serves more than 3,500 active clients in virtually every industry. Gensler designers strive to make the places people live, work and play more inspiring, more resilient and more impactful. Gensler Dallas has designed a variety of high-profile projects including The Star in Frisco, Toyota Music Factory and Legacy West.

