Leek-potato cheese pie keeps in step with St. Patrick's Day celebration

Talking about leeks at the dinner table can be a good thing, even during these politically divisive times, especially when they come from the kitchen in the form of a pie. A buttery leek, potato and cheddar cheese pie to be exact.

Everything about the pie makes me embrace it - the ingredient list, ease of preparation, aroma when it bakes and comforting flavor. Irish chef Darina Allen, who co-founded the famous Ballymaloe Cookery School in County Cork, writes that it "is a super-delicious fall or winter supper dish" in "Simply Delicious: The Classic Collection," but I would happily eat it anytime of the day all year-round.

Allen, who is known as the Julia Child of Irish cooking, features "timeless, tried and tested" recipes that are not necessarily elaborate but contain all the necessary information.

The collection of 100 recipes are from her "Simply Delicious 1 and 2" and "Simply Delicious Vegetables" and comes with practical tips - the kind you would more likely learn from your mother or aunt than a professional chef. Zip up the flavor by wrapping anchovy around rosemary and garlic for a lamb roast, she suggests. When making Summer Pudding, she writes, remember to pour the fruit and syrup while boiling hot into the sponge cake-lined bowl so that syrup can soak through properly. Don't have basil? Then replace it with sweet marjoram in a zucchini lasagna.

There are recipes for a winter celery soup garnished with blue cheese and toasted walnuts, farmhouse chicken that can be served in the roasting pan, classic lamb stew, fish pie piped with fluffy mashed potatoes, retro orange mousse with dark chocolate wafers and rhubarb cake that she learned to make from her mother.

The leek, potato and cheese pie recipe caught my eye because I could multitask at every step of the way when making it.

The main recipe includes three little recipes - one for a cheese sauce that seems procedural but really is not, the second for buttered breadcrumbs, which will make you never to buy the store-bought after that, and the third for a roux that can be made two weeks ahead of time and refrigerated.

While whole potatoes are boiling in a pot, you can clean and cut the edible portion of the leeks. And while the leeks cook in butter you can make the breadcrumbs by tossing slices of white bread in a blender or food processor and then slightly browning the crumbs in some butter in a skillet. It would also be time to remove the cooked potatoes from the boiling water and let them cool.

Make the flavorful cheese sauce next by cooking sliced onion and carrot along with peppercorns and thyme in whole milk for about 4 minutes. After the heat is turned off, let them all infuse in the hot milk for 10 minutes. During that time, peel and dice the potatoes.

A quick roux could also be made at that time by adding all-purpose flour to melted butter and cooking it for a couple of minutes. If you are making it for those who are gluten sensitive or want to avoid refined flour at all costs, you can make the roux with cornstarch and rice flour instead and nix the breadcrumbs as a topping for the pie.

Once the milk is infused and vegetables strained, bring the milk to a boil and then turn down the heat to a simmer. Add the roux along with the shredded cheddar, and the sauce is ready to be combined with potatoes and leeks and spooned into a baking dish.

For the finishing touch, combine the buttered breadcrumbs and shredded cheese, and sprinkle on top of the pie. Bake it until it has a lovely golden hue and is nice and bubbly.

The only thing left after it is taken out the oven and allowed to rest for about 10 minutes is to slice and eat it. Do yourself a favor at that point and don't count the calories. Butter does have a knack to make everything better and so leave it to do exactly that.

Leek, Potato & Cheddar Cheese Pie

I have combined Darina Allen's recipes for the pie, cheese sauce and buttered breadcrumbs here. For a gluten-free version, add 1/3 cup cornstarch and 1/3 cup rice flour instead of all-purpose flour for the roux and omit the breadcrumbs.

1 pound unpeeled potatoes, such as russet or Idaho, cut in half

1 pound leeks

6 tablespoons plus 1/4 cup salted butter, divided

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, divided

2 1/2 cups whole milk

1/2 onion, peeled and cut into chunks

1 small carrot, peeled and cut into chunks

6 black peppercorns

1 thyme sprig

1 garlic clove, crushed and minced

1 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup fresh white breadcrumbs

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

In a saucepan, cook potatoes in boiling salted water until tender.

Meanwhile, trim green parts off the leeks (reserve for making stock). Wash white parts well and cut into slices 1/2-inch thick. In a heavy-bottom saucepan, melt 4 tablespoons butter and toss in leeks.

Season with salt and freshly ground pepper, cover, and cook for 5 to 6 minutes over low heat. Turn off heat and let leeks continue to cook in covered pot in the residual heat while you make the cheese sauce.

For cheese sauce, combine milk, onion, carrot, peppercorns and thyme in a medium saucepan. Bring to boil, then simmer for 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic. Remove from heat and let infuse for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, make roux by melting 1/4 cup butter in another medium saucepan. Add all-purpose flour and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally.

Make buttered crumbs by melting 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat in a skillet. Stir in breadcrumbs. Remove from heat after stirring for 2 minutes. Let cool.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

When potatoes are cooked, drain and let cool slightly. Peel off the skins and cut into 1/2-inch cubes.

Strain out vegetables and return milk to a boil. Whisk in roux until it reaches a light coating consistency. Add 1 cup cheddar and Dijon mustard.

Add cooked leeks and potatoes to the cheese sauce and gently mix.

Spoon into an 1-quart pie dish. In a bowl, combine remaining 1/2 cup cheese and toasted breadcrumbs. Sprinkle mixture on top of pie.

Bake for about 20 to 25 minutes, until golden and bubbly on top.

Serves 8.

- Adapted from "Simply Delicious: The Classic Collection" by Darina Allen (Kyle Books; March 2019; $27.99)

