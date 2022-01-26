Lee’s Teams up With UD Flyers Daron Holmes II

Flyer Forward utilizes NIL to sign contract

Dayton, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Far Hills Development LLC, owners, and operators of Lee’s Famous Recipe restaurants in the Greater Dayton market have signed University of Dayton basketball player DaRon Holmes II to a NIL contract. Lee’s has partnered with DaRon with three goals: promote the Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken brand, build DaRon’s name and recognition in the Dayton market, and support the UD Flyers basketball program. Holmes II is the highest- ranked recruit to ever commit and play for UD, coming in as the Arizona Gatorade High School Player of the Year.

Lee’s is working with UD Freshman Video Production Major, and UD Flyers Team Photographer Samuel Corcoran on Social Media posts https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYu0itLAzZu/ .

The promotions feature DaRon’s love for Lee’s, the Dayton Community, and UD Flyers basketball. One post on Instagram highlights a video of DaRon shooting chicken strips into a Lee’s bucket. Holmes II will be featured on outdoor billboards and will make an in-person appearance during “Dunk with DaRon” at the Centerville Lee’s in February. UD Flyers fans will have an opportunity to meet and speak with DaRon prior to the Flyers heading towards tournament play.

NIL refers to Name, Image, and Likeness. It provides an opportunity for college athletes to monetize and profit from their personal brand.

Far Hills Development, LLC is the owner of 13 Lee’s Famous Recipe restaurants, 1 Arby’s Roast Beef restaurant, Blue Cow Dairy, and Far Hills Catering in Dayton, OH.

Daron Holmes and Lee’s partnership images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1hsJ4KAtXu8dMa1KDao8U6zmpl2k2MJtw?usp=sharing .

Instagram Video – Daron Homes II working at Kettering Lee’s https://www.instagram.com/p/CYu0itLAzZu/ .

