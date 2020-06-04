Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken Launches New Chicken Sandwich

This limited-time-offer is available until June 28, 2020

Ocala, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken is adding a new chicken sandwich to its menu nationwide. This limited-time-offer is available at 93 locations until June 28.

Fried chicken fans can get a four-ounce, hand-battered and honey-dipped white meat chicken fillet topped with dill pickles and chipotle ranch dressing, served on a warm brioche bun. Consumers can choose their level of spice with either the Spicy or Famous Recipe flavor option.

“We’re excited to bring a chicken sandwich to our customers,” said Chuck Cooper, President and CEO of Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken. “With all the news about chicken sandwiches, our fans have been clamoring to see a chicken sandwich on our menu and we’re happy to be able to bring the famous flavor and quality to them in a sandwich form. If our test markets are any indication, our operators across the country are going to be even busier than they are now.”

Chicken enthusiasts can visit https://www.leesfamousrecipe.com/locations/all to find the nearest location. The quick-service restaurant chain also serves homestyle fried chicken, breast strips, delicious country sides and more.

About Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken

For more than 50 years Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken, a casual dining franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Today there are 127 Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken locations in 12 states across America and all are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com .

