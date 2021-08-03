Shalimar, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken is introducing a long-time southern favorite, chicken and waffles, in select markets across the country. This limited time offer is available at more than 50 Lee’s Famous Recipe locations now through September 19, 2021.

Lee’s new Chicken & Waffles features a rich and buttery Belgian waffle that is crispy on the outside, but soft and fluffy on the inside. It also has a sweet coating and flavor burst crystals. The waffle pairs perfectly with two of Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken breast strips. As a topping, Lee’s developed a new proprietary Creamy Maple Sauce to complement the sweet and savory pairing.

“When our Famous Fans taste this delicious new menu item, they will see how Lee’s continues to innovate traditional recipes using our own homestyle flair,” says Ryan Weaver, Lee’s CEO. “The waffle is uniquely sweet with caramelized pearl sugar crystals throughout, and the new Creamy Maple Sauce brings our chicken breast strips to the next level.”

The new Chicken & Waffles will be available throughout the day at Lee’s stores offering the limited time offer menu item. For participating locations, visit LeesFamousRecipe.com .

About Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken

For more than 55 years, Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken, a casual dining franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Today, there are 130 Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada that are all individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com .

Media Contact:

Dana Dussing Berry

dberry@stoneward.com

501-772-6141

More from Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

The post Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken Introduces Chicken and Waffles With Creamy Maple Sauce as a Limited Time Offer in Select Markets first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.