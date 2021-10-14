Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken and Idahoan Mashed Potatoes Offer Hello Idaho Vacation Giveaway

Grand prize includes a trip to a luxury Northern Idaho resort

Shalimar, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken has kicked off its Hello Idaho Vacation Giveaway Sweepstakes, in partnership with Idahoan® Mashed Potatoes.

The grand prize includes a trip for four complete with airfare and a 4-night stay at a world-class resort nestled in scenic Northern Idaho on Lake Coeur d’Alene. The resort, which is considered a top travel destination in the region, features upscale rooms with in-room service, a spa, pools, a marina, and a world-famous golf course with a floating green. One can also find multiple casual eateries, fine-dining cuisine, and nightlife options all within walking distance from the resort.

Eligible customers who purchase mashed potatoes and gravy at participating locations through the Lee’s Rewards mobile app or online at LeesFamousRecipe.com will automatically be entered to win. Those interested can also submit a no-purchase necessary entry by visiting LeesFamousRecipe.com/HelloIdaho . Lee’s Hello Idaho Vacation Giveaway began October 4th and ends October 29th, and the grand prize winner will be selected in November. Only one entry per person is allowed.

About the Hello Idaho Vacation Giveaway Sweepstakes:

No purchase required. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Open only to individuals who are at least 18 years of age and who are legal residents of the States of Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina or Tennessee in the United States. Visit LeesFamousRecipe.com/HelloIdaho for official rules and complete details.

About Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken

For more than 55 years, Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken, a casual dining franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Today, there are 131 Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada that are all individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com .

About Idahoan Foods, LLC

For 60 years, the name Idahoan has stood for the highest-quality potatoes in the world. Back in 1960, a group of Eastern Idaho’s potato growers and local businessmen joined forces to share their potatoes with the world. Our products are renowned for their perfect flavor and texture by foodservice operators and their customers alike. At Idahoan, our potatoes are the best because potatoes are all we do. We control every aspect of our production process – something most competitors can’t say. As stewards of the land, we reuse our water for irrigation, our waste is recycled as animal feed, and our fresh-dried potatoes significantly cut back on the emission-producing transport space and refrigeration. What’s more, our potatoes are custom-grown for our products – and we’ve used our 60 years of experience to develop proprietary cooking techniques that deliver superior flavor and texture in every serving.

