Ledo Pizza Seeks More Than 1,000 Team Members Following Rapid Growth

Popular Maryland-based pizza brand to hold open interviews at all 107 restaurants on May 10

Annapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ledo Pizza is on the lookout for more than 1,000 enthusiastic, hardworking individuals to join its team in serving its renowned fresh, rectangular pizza to fans across the East Coast!

On Monday, May 10, the popular pizza brand will host a Hiring Day event at all 107 Ledo Pizza restaurants systemwide for all front of house, back of house and management positions. Interested candidates are encouraged to download an application at ledopizza.com/employment prior to visiting your local Ledo Pizza location for an in-person interview. Managers will be onsite to greet job seekers and conduct on-the-spot interviews at every restaurant. To find the Ledo Pizza restaurant nearest you, visit locations.ledopizza.com .

“We’re honored and excited to provide thousands of jobs across the East Coast and can’t wait to grow our Ledo Pizza family,” said Ledo Pizza CEO Jamie Beall. “We offer detailed training, flexible hours, competitive pay and a fun work atmosphere that sets us apart from our competitors. As a family-owned business, we care for each of our employees like they are part of our family. We’re eager to meet some incredible individuals over the next few weeks!”

What:

Ledo Pizza to hire more than 1,000 new team members during systemwide Hiring Day event.

When:

Monday, May 10 from 2-5 p.m.

Where:

All 107 Ledo Pizza locations systemwide. To find the restaurant nearest you, visit locations.ledopizza.com .

How:

Candidates must fill out the Ledo Pizza application form online at ledopizza.com/employment and bring it in on May 10 for onsite interviews.

At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick cut pepperoni. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, jumbo wings, soup, salad and breadsticks. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

The post Ledo Pizza Seeks More Than 1,000 Team Members Following Rapid Growth first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.