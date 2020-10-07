Ledo Pizza’s Second Oxon Hill Restaurant is Now Open

Ledo Pizza opens 74th Maryland location near National Harbor

Oxon Hill, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ledo Pizza – the popular Maryland-based pizza brand – is now serving more of its renowned fresh, rectangular pizza to the Oxon Hill community.

The new restaurant, located at 6017 Oxon Hill Road , is now offering indoor dining and carryout.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring a second Ledo Pizza to Oxon Hill,” said Franchisee Mo Uddin. “We have hired 50 incredible team members, and we are all looking forward to serving everyone in the area as we work to become an integral part of the community.”

Ledo Pizza first opened nearly 65 years ago and continues to be a leader in offering the freshest and highest quality pizza, pasta and calzones for both lunch and dinner. The new Oxon Hill restaurant is the 74th Ledo Pizza in Maryland and 109th systemwide. It is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

As always, the safety and well-being of its guests and team members are paramount at Ledo Pizza. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, Ledo Pizza has implemented enhanced sanitization measures to ensure that recommended standards are exceeded.

At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni that is cut onsite daily. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, wings, soup, salad and breadsticks. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post Ledo Pizza's Second Oxon Hill Restaurant is Now Open first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.