Ledo Pizza Reopens in College Park

Official Pizza of the Terps reopens after year-long absence

College Park, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ledo Pizza – the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins – is back open and serving its iconic square pizza and handmade dough to the College Park community!

Located just south of the University of Maryland’s campus at 4509 Knox Road, the Terps go-to pizza spot is back open for dine-in and carryout in a newly remodeled atmosphere. Ledo Pizza first opened over 66 years ago near the University of Maryland and continues to be a leader in offering the freshest and highest quality pizza, pasta and calzones for both lunch and dinner.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the thriving College Park community,” said CEO Jamie Beall. “We’re proud to be the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins and will continue the tradition of being a gameday gathering place for alumni and students alike.”

Ledo Pizza’s College Park location is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Ledo Pizza can also be found at various home games across the Terrapins athletic program thanks to the brand’s sponsorship.

For Ledo Pizza fans enjoying a game at the Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, stop by Sections 10, 20, and 205 to get pizza! Fans can purchase Ledo Pizza’s eight-inch pizza and a large Pepsi® product to receive a FREE “Maryland Family” t-shirt, while supplies last. Plus, on Oct. 8, Ledo Pizza will give away Ledo Pizza and Maryland Terps-branded phone wallets at the Men’s Soccer home game.

At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni and fresh sausage. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, jumbo wings, soup, and salad. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

More from Ledo Pizza

The post Ledo Pizza Reopens in College Park first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.