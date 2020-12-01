Ledo Pizza to Renovate College Park Maryland Location

Popular Maryland-based pizza brand announces renovation plans and franchisee for College Park location with reopening slated for spring 2021

College Park, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ledo restaurant, located at 4509 Knox Road in College Park, has been purchased and will reopen in spring 2021 to continue serving legendary Ledo Pizza .

In 1955, Robert L. Beall and Tommy Marcos Sr. opened the original Ledo restaurant in Adelphi, Maryland. Ledo restaurant, and the famous pizza it sells, gave rise to the franchise system of the same name that now operates over 100 Ledo Pizza restaurants throughout the eastern United States.

Now, Chesapeake Hospitality, a Greenbelt-based hospitality company and multi-unit franchisee for Ledo Pizza, is taking over the landmark College Park location. Chesapeake plans to completely renovate the restaurant utilizing Ledo’s fresh and innovative design. The new location will use Ledo Pizza’s menu, showcasing the same signature rectangular pizza, jumbo wings, pastas and College Park favorites from the old menu.

“My family greatly appreciates everything that the Marcos family has done serving Ledo customers over the past 65 years,” said Ledo Pizza President Jamie Beall. “This will be Chesapeake Hospitality’s eighth franchise location to operate, and the founders of the company have strong local roots. They know how special Ledo is to the University of Maryland community and surrounding areas. We’re the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins, so we are extremely happy to bring this restaurant into our 106-location family and to continue serving Ledo Pizza in College Park!”

Ledo Pizza first opened 65 years ago and continues to be a leader in offering the freshest and highest quality pizza, pasta and calzones for both lunch and dinner. At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick cut pepperoni. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, wings, soup, salad and breadsticks. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Chesapeake Hospitality

Greenbelt, Maryland-based Chesapeake Hospitality was founded in 1957 in College Park, Maryland. It has built a proven reputation of consistently delivering exceptional client experiences and unmatched bottom-line results, no matter the circumstances. The company is recognized in hotel and restaurant management for outperforming industry standards, placing people first and maintaining a clear vision on sustainability and the future. Learn more at chesapeakehospitality.com .

