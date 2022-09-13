Ledo Pizza Proudly Partners with Baltimore Ravens for Fifth Consecutive Year

Popular Maryland-based pizza brand will appear at RavensWalk, host ticket giveaways and much more during 2022 season

Annapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ledo Pizza is proud to announce it’s back with the flock as a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens!

Beginning today, the popular Maryland-based pizza brand is offering a special Ravens Football Deal – an 18-inch, two-topping pizza with a large order of Cheesy Garlic Bread and a half-pound of boneless wings for $36.99.

That’s not all. Ledo Pizza will be part of the action, celebrating with fans while giving away freebies at the RavensWalk on Sept. 18 and Oct. 2. This ultimate pregame experience will be located on the walkway leading from Camden Yards to M&T Bank Stadium.

Ledo Pizza will also host three separate online giveaways to award one lucky fan four lower bowl tickets to a Ravens game, a Ravens-branded cornhole set and a $100 Ledo Pizza gift card for the games against the Miami Dolphins (Sept. 18), Cleveland Browns (Oct. 23) and Denver Broncos (Dec. 4).

Last but not least, Ledo Pizza will host a Fill the Stadium Giveaway Dec. 11 – 15 during which select winners will receive a $25 Ledo Pizza gift card and two upper bowl seats to the Ravens’ annual slugfest with the Steelers on New Year’s Day. Ledo Pizza will be the title sponsor of that game and fans in attendance will receive a FREE Baltimore Ravens premium giveaway.

“We are so excited to partner with the Ravens for the fifth year in a row,” said Ledo CMO Will Robinson. “This is our most favorite time of the year, and we’re all huge fans of the Ravens, so we can’t wait to be a part of all the gameday festivities. We are truly proud to sponsor our hometown team and look forward to cheering them on to another winning season!”

At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni and fresh sausage. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, jumbo wings, soup, salad and cheesy garlic bread. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned restaurants in seven states with multiple new locations in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

