Ledo Pizza Promotes Will Robinson to Chief Marketing Officer

Industry veteran to oversee marketing budget, technology, manage franchise partners, lead direct reports and more

Annapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ledo Pizza announced today that the company has promoted Will Robinson from vice president of marketing to chief marketing officer.

Robinson has over 20 years of restaurant marketing and operations experience at Ledo Pizza. In 1996, he began working as a server for the Maryland-based pizza brand before joining the Ledo Pizza Corporate Office in 2000 as marketing specialist. In just eight years, Robinson was elected vice president of marketing, a position he held for the next 12 years. In addition, he previously served as Chairman of the Restaurant Association of Maryland Education Foundation and is currently on the Executive Committee for the Restaurant Association of Maryland.

“We are very fortunate to have such a loyal and dedicated person like Will on our Ledo Pizza team,” said President Jamie Beall. “He is an incredibly hard worker and is very deserving of this promotion. I look forward to watching him take our marketing team, and our brand as a whole, to the next level.”

In his new role, Robinson is responsible for direct oversight of Ledo Pizza’s annual sales and marketing budget, management of franchise partners and multiple third-party marketing vendors, as well as leadership and review of direct reports and vendors. As an expert in social media, TV, radio and print production, Robinson manages more than 1 million media touch points per week.

“I am very excited to take on this new position at Ledo Pizza,” Robinson said. “Ledo is a unique brand rich with history, and I am proud to have been a part of it for over 20 years. I am honored to become the leader of such a dynamic department. I can’t wait to strengthen my relationships with franchisees and vendors, and continue to tell our brand’s story through effective, strategic marketing.”

To learn more about franchising with Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com/franchising .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .