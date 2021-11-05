Ledo Pizza Partners with University of Maryland Wide Receiver Dontay Demus Jr.

Popular Maryland-based pizza brand signs first NCAA-sponsored athlete

Annapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Already a proud partner of the Maryland Terrapins, Ledo Pizza is continuing to show its support for the Terps by partnering with leading receiver Dontay Demus Jr

The Maryland-based pizza brand is uniting with Demus to use his name, image and likeness in its first-ever NCAA sponsorship. Demus will also serve as a Ledo Pizza ambassador through Dec. 15.

Demus is ranked 11th in the country in receiving yards and receiving yards per game, along with the most receiving yards in the first four games of the season by a Terp since the 1993 season. He was also named to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List, 2021 Biletnikoff Watch List, 2021 Pro Football Focus Preseason All-Big Ten and more. In addition to his impressive records and recognitions, the star player caught a pass in 25 straight games – the 14th-longest reception streak in the country and fourth-longest in Big Ten.

“We’re excited to kick off our NCAA partnerships with Dontay and are honored to be able to team up with such a highly touted receiver in the 2022 draft class,” said Ledo Pizza CEO Jamie Beall. “As the official pizza of the Maryland Terrapins, it couldn’t be a better fit to have him rep our brand. We can’t wait for fans to join us in cheering on the Terps at their next home game!

Earlier this year, Ledo Pizza announced its partnership with University of Maryland Athletics to sponsor its men’s football, basketball, soccer and lacrosse teams. Ledo Pizza’s special in-stadium offer – eight-inch cheese and pepperoni pizzas – is available at all home games in Sections 10 and 20.

At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni and fresh sausage. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, jumbo wings, soup, salad and cheesy garlic bread. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

