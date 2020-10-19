Ledo Pizza Partners with Local Brewery to Debut Limited Edition Gypsy Lager

Popular Maryland-based pizza brand teams up with Fordham & Dominion Brewing Co.

Annapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ledo Pizza is continuing its commitment to menu innovation by partnering with Dover-based Fordham & Dominion Brewing Co. to launch an innovative new beer – Gypsy Lager.

The Gypsy Lager is a Munich-Style Helles Lager brewed in the tradition of great German Lagers. Munich and Vienna malts provide a honeyed, backbone that is contrasted with the clean bitterness of Perle Hops. The result is a crisp and refreshing beer.

“We partnered with Fordham & Dominion 20 years ago to create a Ledo Lager, and it was a huge hit,” said Ledo Pizza CEO Jamie Beall. “I expect guests to have the same reaction about the new Gypsy Lager. Fordham & Dominion is a local independent craft brewer, and I’ve never tasted a beer from there that I didn’t like. I’m excited for this partnership and look forward to hearing what our guests have to say about this limited edition beer.”

To celebrate the launch, Ledo Pizza is offering a delicious pairing that will be available through January 2021. Guests can enjoy a 14-inch Cheese Pizza plus a six-pack of Gypsy Lager for just $18.99.

“We are honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Ledo Pizza again,” said President of Fordham & Dominion Brewing Co. Dustin Davis. “As a local brewery, it’s exciting to get the exposure that comes with partnering with such a well-known regional brand. A tasty beer paired with high-quality pizza … it doesn’t get much better than that!”

As always, the safety and well-being of its guests and team members are paramount at Ledo Pizza. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, Ledo Pizza has implemented enhanced sanitization measures to ensure that recommended standards are exceeded.

Ledo Pizza first opened nearly 65 years ago and continues to be a leader in offering the freshest and highest quality pizza, pasta and calzones for both lunch and dinner. At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni that is cut onsite daily. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, wings, soup, salad and breadsticks. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post Ledo Pizza Partners with Local Brewery to Debut Limited Edition Gypsy Lager first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.