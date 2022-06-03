Ledo Pizza Partners with Bear Robotics to Debut Ledo Bot 9000

Popular Maryland-based pizza brand introduces autonomous robot at West Springfield restaurant on June 2

West Springfield, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ledo Pizza is leveraging best-in-class technology to elevate its customer experience by partnering with Bear Robotics – a software development company with the world’s most advanced serving robots for the restaurant and hospitality sector.

The Maryland-based pizza brand is debuting its newest team member – Ledo Bot 9000 – on Thursday, June 2 at its West Springfield restaurant located at 8324 Old Keene Mill Road. The Ledo Bot will help run carry-out orders directly to the counter, allowing Ledo Pizza team members to focus more on creating excellent guest experiences.

“At Ledo Pizza, we’re committed to creating the ultimate guest experience,” said Jamie Beall, President of Ledo Pizza. “With the help of Ledo Bot 9000, our West Springfield team members will have more room to excel in their customer-facing duties. With Ledo Bot running carry-out orders from the kitchen to the counter, there won’t be any barriers between the guest and employee during this repetitive task. We’re excited to leverage this innovative technology and implement it in more of our locations soon.”

At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni and fresh sausage. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, jumbo wings, soup, salad and cheesy garlic bread. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

More from Ledo Pizza

The post Ledo Pizza Partners with Bear Robotics to Debut Ledo Bot 9000 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.