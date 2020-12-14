Ledo Pizza Names Champion Public Relations Agency of Record

Iconic Maryland-based pizza brand selects Dallas-based agency to help drive nationwide growth, brand awareness and franchise development

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ledo Pizza today announced the engagement of Champion Management Group LLC as the brand’s Public Relations Agency of Record.

Champion’s scope of work for Ledo Pizza includes consumer media relations, local store marketing campaigns and franchise development public relations. The agency will provide brand support through targeted local marketing campaigns in addition to generating positive coverage with local and national media through a comprehensive and strategic marketing and public relations initiative.

“Champion hit the ground running and has already proven to be an incredible partner,” said Chief Marketing Officer Will Robinson. “With their help, we will continue to support our current franchisees, while sharing the Ledo story with consumers and prospective franchisees through effective, strategic marketing. Big things are on the way for Ledo Pizza, and the Champion team will be integral to getting the word out to our core constituencies.”

Ledo Pizza first opened 65 years ago and continues to be a leader in offering the freshest and highest quality pizza, pasta and calzones for both lunch and dinner. At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick-cut pepperoni. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, wings, soup, salad and breadsticks. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

“I’ve been a fan of Ledo Pizza since I was first introduced to the brand while living in the Washington, DC, area,” said Champion Principal Eric Spiritas. “Now that I know the company from the inside, including its executive team, I’m even more impressed with the brand and its potential for tremendous growth. We’re honored that they selected Champion to partner with them during this key moment in their 65-year history, and we look forward to celebrating many successes with them in the years ahead.”

Founded in 2002, Dallas-based Champion ranks among the nation’s largest and most acclaimed PR agencies in the foodservice space, representing such blue-chip national brands as Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Corner Bakery, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Dog Haus, Fazoli’s, On The Border, Logan’s Roadhouse, RAVE Restaurant Group and Taco John’s. The agency’s clientele spans a wide array of industries including high tech, event production, sports and entertainment and not-for-profits. For more information on Champion, including a complete list of clients, visit championmgt.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post Ledo Pizza Names Champion Public Relations Agency of Record first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.