Ledo Pizza Named Official Title Sponsor of Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Game

Baltimore, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) As a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens, Ledo Pizza will serve as the official title sponsor during the team’s game against Los Angeles on Jan. 2!

As fans enter M&T Bank Stadium to watch Baltimore take on Los Angeles, the popular Maryland-based pizza brand, in partnership with the Ravens, will give out one-of-a-kind collectible Ravens scarves to the first 30,000 lucky fans that walk through any stadium entrance.

What: Ledo Pizza and the Ravens are giving out 30,000 collectible Ravens scarves to attendees at the Baltimore Ravens game against Los Angeles.

When: Gates will open on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 11 a.m. for the game that will start at 1 p.m.

Where: All entrances of the M&T Bank Stadium located at 1101 Russell St.

“As we kick off the new year, we wanted to give back to the Ravens’ loyal fanbase who have also been supporters of Ledo Pizza this season,” said Ledo Pizza CEO Jamie Beall. “We couldn’t think of a better time to hand out some memorabilia for Ledo Pizza and Ravens fans alike to take home with them from this highly anticipated match up. We look forward to seeing 30,000 fans wear something special while they cheer on the Ravens.”

At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni and fresh sausage. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, jumbo wings, soup, salad and cheesy garlic bread. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

