Ledo Pizza Named Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins

Annapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ledo Pizza , the Maryland-based brand and Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins, warns opposing teams to “Fear the Turtle” when visiting College Park!

That’s right. Ledo Pizza has teamed up with University of Maryland Athletics to sponsor its men’s football, basketball, soccer and lacrosse teams. Starting at the football home opener on Sept. 4, Terps fans will be the first to enjoy Ledo Pizza’s special in-stadium offering – eight-inch cheese and pepperoni pizzas – at all home games in Sections 10 and 20!

To add to the excitement, fans who purchase Ledo Pizza’s eight-inch pizza AND a large Pepsi® product at the Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium will receive a FREE “Maryland Family” t-shirt, while supplies last. Plus, on Oct. 8, Ledo Pizza will give away Ledo Pizza and Maryland Terps-branded phone wallets at the Men’s Soccer home game.

“We’re so excited to be the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins!” said CEO Jamie Beall. “Not only have we teamed up with the Terps to offer our famous square pizza, but we’ve also partnered with Pepsi® to provide an unbeatable concessions deal at all home football games. We encourage any and all Terrapins fans to come out to a football game and show their support alongside Ledo Pizza. We look forward to cheering on the Terps as we continue to show our support for the communities we serve.”

In celebration of the partnership, throughout September and October, Ledo Pizza will produce limited-edition red and black “Maryland Terrapins” pizza boxes to be used at select Maryland Ledo Pizza locations.

At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni that is cut onsite daily. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, jumbo wings, soup, salad and breadsticks. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

