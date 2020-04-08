Ledo Pizza Launches ‘Pizzas for the Frontline’ to Feed Medical Professionals and First Responders

Maryland-based pizza brand to donate meals to heroes on the frontlines

Annapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) In response to these unprecedented times, Ledo Pizza has launched its “Pizzas for the Frontline” initiative to donate meals to medical and first responder facilities.

Now through May 31, anyone interested in making a donation to local heroes on the frontlines can do so through pizzasforthefrontline.com . 100% of all donations to Pizzas for the Frontline will go directly towards sending Pizza Parties – pizzas, calzones and salads – to medical and first responder facilities.

Ledo Pizza will donate Pizza Parties to new facilities each week. To nominate a local medical or first responder facility, visit pizzasforthefrontline.com .

“We want to do what we can to support the brave men and women that are working on the frontlines during this pandemic,” said Ledo Pizza President Jamie Beall. “With help from Ledo Pizza fans and partners like Ironmark and Advanced Radiology, we have the ability to say, ‘thank you’ by giving back to these heroes.”

In an abundance of caution, Ledo Pizza is currently offering contactless carryout. To place an online order, visit order.ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in 7 states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Virginia Cavaliers and the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .