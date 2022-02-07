Ledo Pizza Hosts Fundraiser for The Steve Francis Foundation

Popular Maryland-based pizza brand to donate a portion of proceeds on Feb. 10 to support the creation of educational and recreational opportunities for youth

Annapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ledo Pizza is teaming up with The Steve Francis Foundation to support the communities it serves through an all-day fundraiser that will benefit local at-risk youth.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, Ledo Pizza and The Steve Francis Foundation – a public 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to create educational and recreational opportunities for at-risk youth in the greater Houston and Washington D.C. communities – will come together to raise funds for the organization’s initiatives. During the fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., a portion of the proceeds from every purchase at Ledo Pizza will benefit the foundation. Also happening on Feb. 10, Ledo Pizza CEO Jamie Beall and University of Maryland legend, Steve Francis will appear at halftime during the University of Maryland versus Iowa Men’s Basketball Game to announce the partnership and present a check to the foundation.

What: Ledo Pizza is hosting a fundraiser and presenting a check to The Steve Francis Foundation.

When: Thursday, Feb. 10

Fundraiser – From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Check presentation – During Maryland Terrapins vs. Iowa halftime show.

Where: Fundraiser – All Ledo Pizza locations systemwide.

Check presentation – Maryland Terrapins vs. Iowa game located at 90 Stadium Drive in College Park.

“We’re thrilled to partner with such an impactful organization that aligns with Ledo Pizza’s tradition of supporting the communities we serve,” said Ledo Pizza’s CEO, Jamie Beall. “We pride ourselves in having local presence and continue to use our resources to advocate for schools, sports teams, clubs and more. We look forward to coming together with The Steve Francis Foundation for the greater good of children in the Washington D.C. area and can’t wait to cheer on the Terps this Thursday!”

At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni and fresh sausage. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, jumbo wings, soup, salad and cheesy garlic bread. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

