Ledo Pizza Grabs a Slice of New York Market

Award-winning square-shaped pizza brand now open in Midtown – Manhattan West for lunch, dinner and catering

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Start spreadin’ the news, Ledo Pizza is ready to be the next go-to pizza spot in the heart of New York!

That’s right. The famous square-shaped pizza has entered the Big Apple with its first location at 243 W. 38th St. Open just in time for football season, Ledo Pizza is the perfect place for fans to come watch their favorite teams play on large flat screen TVs with all kinds of pizza, appetizers and even drinks from its fully serviced bar.

“We are so excited to make our official New York City debut,” said local Franchisee Alap Vora. “With Times Square and Madison Square Garden being right down the street from us, we couldn’t imagine a better place to be. We hope to create a fun go-to spot for the community to gather and cheer on their favorite teams while enjoying some fresh, delicious pizza with family and friends.”

There’s something for everyone at Ledo Pizza. Besides its award-winning pizza, the brand also offers hearty subs, wings, soups, salads, pasta, and even smaller portion options for the kids.

Thinking about catering for your next big event? Whether you’re hosting a team party, office gathering, school function or family reunion, Ledo Pizza is committed to offering everyone in the City exceptional catering services. Not sure how much of our pizza, pasta, subs, salads or wings you should order for your event? Call the in-store manager at 212.561.5847.

Manhattan’s Ledo Pizza is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Baltimore and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Kat McManigle

Champion

972-930-9933

kmcmanigle@championmgt.com

More from Ledo Pizza

The post Ledo Pizza Grabs a Slice of New York Market first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.