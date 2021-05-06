Ledo Pizza is Giving Away the Ultimate Celebration This National Pizza Party Day

Popular Maryland-based pizza brand celebrates National Pizza Party Day by giving away a block party package with a grill, cooler and more on May 21

Annapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) This National Pizza Party Day, one lucky individual is going to be the coolest kid on the block, thanks to Ledo Pizza !

On Friday, May 21, the Maryland-based pizza brand is celebrating National Pizza Party Day by giving away the ultimate pizza party – a neighborhood block party!

Valued at over $400, one lucky winner will claim a $250 Ledo Pizza gift card, one Ledo Pizza branded grill, one Ledo Pizza branded cooler and two Ledo Pizza branded camping chairs to enjoy warmer weather at a block party. To enter to win, all fans have to do is visit LedoPizza.com from May 17-21. Then, once someone is selected at random, Ledo Pizza will announce the winner on May 24.

In addition to the special giveaway, guests who order Ledo Pizza online on May 21 will receive a special gift that can be redeemed after National Pizza Party Day!

WHAT: Ledo Pizza is giving away items to host the perfect neighborhood block party in honor of National Pizza Party Day.

WHEN: Fans can enter to win from May 17 at 10 a.m. EDT to May 21 at 10 p.m. EDT.

WHERE: To enter to win, visit LedoPizza.com.

“Spring has finally arrived, and what better way to celebrate the warmer weather than with friends during a neighborhood block party?” said Ledo Pizza President Jamie Beall. “Nobody throws a pizza party better than Ledo, so this National Pizza Party Day, we wanted to go big for our guests. We’re giving them an opportunity to bring their neighborhood together for an unforgettable pizza-filled block party! Plus, we’re giving away thank-you coupons for guest that order on May 21 via our online ordering system … it doesn’t get much better than that.”

At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni that is cut onsite daily. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, jumbo wings, soup, salad and breadsticks. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

