Ledo Pizza Debuts New Summer Lunch Deals

Annapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) School is about to be out for the summer, and Ledo Pizza is celebrating with the launch of three new lunch deals on Tuesday, May 3!

To kick off the unofficial start of summer, guests of the Maryland-based pizza brand can enjoy Ledo Pizza favorites at an incredible value. Available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for just $10.99 each, the new Summer Lunch Deals include:

8-inch Pizza (includes up to three toppings)

Choice of Pita, fries and a fountain drink

Soup, salad and bread

“We’re thrilled to debut our Summer Lunch Deals and we’re excited to include our new pita, which fans have been raving about,” said Ledo Pizza President Jamie Beall. “Since school is out, we wanted to create special lunch deals in order to give busy families a delicious and affordable option.”

Ledo Pizza’s Summer Lunch Deals are available for a limited time from May 3 through July 31. To find a Ledo Pizza near you, visit order.ledopizza.com .

At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni and fresh sausage. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, jumbo wings, soup, salad and cheesy garlic bread. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

