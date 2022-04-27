Ledo Pizza Cranks Up the Heat with New Spicy Menu Items

Popular Maryland-based pizza brand to offer Korean Chicken Pizza, Korean Chicken Noodle Salad, Gochujang Pepper Wings and Gochujang Pepper Cheesesteak beginning May 3

Annapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ledo Pizza is making this summer even hotter with the launch of its Spicy Summer Menu!

From May 3 to July 31, the Maryland-based pizza brand is spicing things up with the addition of these Korean-inspired dishes starring gochujang pepper sauce – a spicy-sweet paste made from red chile flakes:

Korean Chicken Pizza – Ledo sauce topped with smoked Provolone cheese and gochujang marinated chicken and drizzled with gochujang pepper sauce. Garnished with pickled red onions and pickled carrots.

Korean Chicken Noodle Salad – Tender egg noodles tossed with authentic Korean gochujang pepper sauce and topped with gochujang marinated chicken breast. Served cold and garnished with green scallions, pickled red onions, green peppers and pickled carrots.

Gochujang Pepper Wings – Ledo jumbo wings with gochujang pepper sauce.

Gochujang Pepper Cheesesteak – Steak sautéed with gochujang pepper sauce. Topped with pickled red onions, green scallions, pickled carrots and American cheese.

“We’re excited to bring the heat this summer with the debut of these deliciously hot new items,” said Ledo Pizza President Jamie Beall. “At Ledo Pizza, we’re always looking for ways to innovate our menu and provide our guests with fresh and unique flavors. We wanted to add a little spice to our lineup of offerings to cater to those looking for more zest in their order. We can’t wait for our guests to try these hot new items!”

At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni and fresh sausage. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, jumbo wings, soup, salad and cheesy garlic bread. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

