Ledo Pizza Continues Proud Partnership with the Baltimore Ravens

Popular Maryland-based pizza brand to host in-store deals and giveaways, RavensWalk and more

Anapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ledo Pizza is once again teaming up with the Baltimore Ravens as a proud partner and Maryland power duo for the 2021-2022 season!

Starting Sept. 1, Ledo Pizza will be offering a special Ravens Football Deal – an 18-inch, two-topping pizza with a large order of Cheesy Garlic Bread and a half-pound of boneless wings for $34.99. Plus, purple Ravens pizza boxes will be used at all Ledo Pizza locations in the Baltimore area during September and October.

Of course, it’s not a partnership without some appearances at RavensWalk. The Ravens’ ultimate pregame experience is located on the walkway leading from Camden Yards to M&T Bank Stadium in between Lot B and Lot C. Ledo Pizza will be at RavensWalk on Sept. 19, Oct. 11 and Oct. 24 giving out promotional items including koozies and $5 Ravens-themed gift cards.

Over the course of the season, Ledo Pizza will host three separate online giveaways that will each include:

Ledo Pizza and Ravens cornhole kit

Four Ledo Pizza and Ravens koozies

Four lower bowl Ravens tickets for home games on Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Dec. 19

$200 Ledo Pizza gift card

“We’re a proud Maryland-based brand, so we couldn’t be more excited to renew our partnership with the Ravens for the fourth year in a row,” said Jamie Beall, CEO of Ledo Pizza. “At Ledo Pizza, we’re committed to community involvement, and what better way to do that than with a partnership that’s fun for everyone! This is one of our favorite things we do every year, and the Baltimore fans love to see two of their favorite local brands team up to give away incredible items and deals!”

At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni and fresh sausage. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, jumbo wings, soup, salad and cheesy garlic bread. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

