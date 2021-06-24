Ledo Pizza Brings Iconic Menu Back to Rockville Pike

Popular Maryland-based pizza brand reopens on Rockville Pike and expands Maryland footprint with new openings to follow in LaVale and Woodmore

Rockville, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ledo Pizza fans in Rockville … Get ready to celebrate because the popular pizza brand is back and better than ever!

After closing for several months, Ledo Pizza reopened today at 1319H Rockville Pike in Rockville under new ownership. Longtime Ledo Pizza franchisees Sam and Jigar Sheth, owners of Ledo Pizza in Wheaton, signed on to expand their Maryland portfolio and operate the Rockville Pike location.

“My brother and I’s parents immigrated here from India to build their own version of the American dream,” Sam Sheth said. “In 1997, our parents opened a Ledo Pizza franchise location in Wheaton, Maryland. Our first jobs were working in that restaurant. When our parents retired, Jigar and I took over as operators. Ledo Pizza has always been a family favorite in our household, so now we’re very excited to open a second location in Rockville and bring Ledo Pizza’s delicious menu to our beloved community of Montgomery County.”

In addition to reopening in Rockville, Ledo Pizza is continuing to drive development across its home state with the recent execution of two new area development agreements. The brand added locations in LaVale and Woodmore to its pipeline, with the next restaurant expected to open in early July.

“Over the past 66 years, Ledo Pizza has become a staple in Maryland, and we are thrilled to expand our presence within this great state we call home,” said Ledo Pizza CEO Jamie Beall. “Ledo Pizza is a best-in-class brand with staying power, and existing franchisees are eager to grow with us. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for our brand as we continue to drive expansion efforts.”

At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni and fresh sausage. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, jumbo wings, soup, salad and breadsticks. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

