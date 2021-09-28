Ledo Pizza Brings Back Greek-Inspired Dishes

Greek Gyro and Athena Salad available at popular Maryland-based pizza brand starting Sept. 28

Annapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ledo Pizza fans couldn’t get enough of its Greek menu items when they got a taste in 2019. That’s why the Maryland-based pizza brand is bringing them back for good!

Beginning Sept. 28, guests can delight in these two refreshing, fan-favorite Greek menu items:

Greek Gyro ($6.99) – Hand-stretched Pita with carved gyro meat, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese and drizzled with Tzatziki sauce.

Ledo Pizza’s delicious Greek-inspired offerings will be permanent additions to its menu and will be available at all locations.

What: Greek menu items are returning to Ledo Pizza.

When: Starting Sept. 28.

Where: All Ledo Pizza locations.

At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni that is cut onsite daily. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, jumbo wings, soup, salad and breadsticks. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

