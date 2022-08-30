Ledo Pizza Announces Sponsorship Deal with Naval Academy Athletics Association

Popular Maryland-based pizza brand to provide gameday giveaways and more for Navy sports and its programs

Annapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ledo Pizza is proud to announce that they will be a proud sponsor of the Naval Academy Athletics Association. Hooyah!

“We can’t wait to be a part of all the sporting events and programs in support of the Naval Academy Athletics Association this academic year,” said Ledo CMO Will Robinson. “We hope to provide the ultimate game day experiences and become a second home for Navy fans in the community.”

With this partnership in place until May 31, 2023, the Naval community can be on the lookout for Ledo Pizza savory deals and giveaways at many sporting events throughout the fall, winter and spring including Navy football and basketball games and lacrosse matches. In addition, the popular pizza brand will also provide for NAAA events, team and cheerleader meals, camps and be featured in other programs such as:

Kidshipmen Club (Navy’s Youth Fan Club)

Books for Bill (Navy’s Youth Summer Reading Program)

Men’s and Women’s Basketball Promotions

“We are looking forward to having Ledo Pizza support us on the Navy sidelines this year,” said NAAA Senior Associate Athletic Director for Corporate Sales Jon Starrett. “The Naval Academy Athletic Association provides and promotes physical excellence and exemplary programs of Division I athletic competition that foster leadership, teamwork, character, a passion for winning and a commitment to life-long physical fitness. We believe Ledo Pizza is a perfect fit for our program as they come from a long history of traditions and value the good of the community.”

To learn more about NAAA visit navysports.com .

At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni and fresh sausage. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, jumbo wings, soup, salad and cheesy garlic bread. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

