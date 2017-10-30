Lebanon Welcomes Sixth Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip

Premium dessert destination is now open in The Spot Choueifat

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The Spot Choueifat just became an even sweeter place to shop!

Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®, the popular international bakery café chain, is adding another delicious destination to its expanding Middle East footprint.

The brand known for serving up freshly baked cookies, premium coffees and a wide array of savory items recently opened its sixth café in Lebanon. The new location, owned by Hassan Ali Safa, franchisee with Tahoe Foods SARL, opened recently in The Spot Choueifat. With its warm ambiance and comfortable seating, it’s the perfect spot to take a break, grab a Nestlé Milano coffee, sit down and relax.

“Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a great brand and I’m proud to introduce it to another part of Lebanon,” said Safa. “We are looking forward to serving our freshly baked confections and providing an elevated experience for our guests.”

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. The popular café serves up freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes, a wide assortment of freshly baked confections, ice creams, smoothies, cold beverages and premium coffees.

“Mehdi and his team have done an outstanding job representing our brand in Lebanon and we are pleased to see them pursue expansion throughout the nation,” said Ziad S. Dalal, President of Crest Foods, Inc., the franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip. “They are providing outstanding service and sharing their passion for great food with their guests, which is driving their continued success.”

Lebanon’s sixth Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is among more than 160 cafés system-wide. The café is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, visit NestleCafe.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and check us out on Yelp.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 160 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500.” For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

Contact:

Ladd Biro

Champion Management

972-930-9933

lbiro@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com