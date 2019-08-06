Learn How to Improve Profit, Health and Sustainability with Plant-Forward Menus at the Healthy Food Expo, Part of the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo in Los Angeles

Get valuable advice from restaurant & foodservice experts at panel discussion, hosted by Meatless Monday

(RestaurantNews.com)

WHO/WHAT

Panelists:

Ken Botts, Head of Programs & Partnerships, Hungry Planet

Seizan Dreux Ellis, Executive Chef, Café Gratitude

Molly Mapel, Senior Manager of Brand Storytelling, Mendocino Farms

Moderator:

Dana Smith, Campaign Director, Meatless Monday

Panelists will discuss the costs associated with switching to a more plant-based menu (ingredients and labor), as well as the impact on health and sustainability. We will also discuss how incorporating more plant-based menu items can be effective and profitable (or an effective and profitable strategy).

What you’ll learn from this session: How to leverage concepts like Meatless Monday to promote plant-based menu items, and how shifting towards plant-based can improve your overall bottom line, and the health and environmental footprint of your customers.

WHEN

Monday, August 26, 2019, 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM

WHERE

Education Hub – Booth 405

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S. Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

WHY

Meatless Monday and plant-based menu items are increasing in popularity, especially among omnivores. Learn how to leverage the popularity of this movement to drive profit, lessen environmental impact and improve the health of your customers by attending this session.

About Registration

Your registration includes admission to the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Show, Coffee Fest and Healthy Food Expo West shows, special events and 40+ educational sessions.

Register for the Show and Session

https://www.compusystems.com/servlet/ar?evt_uid=470&trackingcode=wfweb

About Meatless Monday

Meatless Monday is a global movement with a simple message: one day a week, cut the meat. Launched in 2003, Meatless Monday is a non-profit initiative of The Monday Campaigns, working in collaboration with the Center for a Livable Future (CLF) at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Our goal is to reduce meat consumption by 15% for our personal health and the health of the planet.

Meatless Monday provides information, news, recipes and free promotional materials to help individuals, restaurants, hospitals, schools, food companies and entire communities to start each week with a commitment to eating healthy, environmentally friendly, meat-free meals.

For more information, visit: www.meatlessmonday.com

Contacts for Meatless Monday:

Cherry Dumaual

PR & Partnerships Director

cdumaual@mondaycampaigns.org

212-991-1056

917-838-7269

Nara Sandberg

Marketing & Partnerships Associate

nsandberg@mondaycampaigns.org

212-991-1055

914-505-0009