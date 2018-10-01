Learn all about Roscoe Village's new French-Mediterranean spot, plus other restaurant news

Sandy Chen’s been in the restaurant business for more than two decades, but Le Sud is her first venture beyond Asian cuisine.

While traveling, Chen (whose family lives in France and Belgium) fell in love with the food and cooking in Nice. Le Sud is her way of bringing the memories of outdoor markets and fresh ingredients to her neighborhood.

“This was in my mind for three years,” Chen said. “I found that this was something that I love. I wanted to try something different for myself and the neighborhood too. We don’t have a nice French-Mediterranean restaurant in Roscoe Village.”

The name is both an ode to the south of France and the south of China, where she grew up. Chen, who also owns Koi in Evanston, said she found familiarity in the former’s emphasis on rustic home cooking with seafood, vegetables and fruits.

Everything is made in-house, including the charcuterie plate, which has country pate, chicken liver mousse, duck rillettes, pickles and a warm baguette. You’ll also find classics like a salade nicoise, made with olive oil-poached tuna, shallot vinaigrette, tomatoes, eggs and seasonal vegetables.

Entrees are meant to be shared, like the bouillabaisse made with hake, shrimp, monkfish, Maine mussels, scallops, fingerling potatoes, saffron broth, croutons and rouille. Chen’s churning out dishes like grilled chicken served with red rice, herb salad and jus, and dry-aged New York strip, served with bone marrow, pickled peppers and jus in her wood-fire grill.

“(The menu is) really hearty, like your grandmother’s cooking,” Chen said. “It nourishes your heart and soul.”

OTHER OPENINGS:

ROSEMONT — Truluck’s Seafood, Steak and Crab House is opening a second location. The menu features dishes like Florida stone crab, South African lobster tails, and miso-glazed sea bass, along with nightly live entertainment, wine and cocktails. 9860 Berwyn Ave., 847-233-9404, trulucks.com

ANDERSONVILLE — Colectivo opened its third Chicago location, offering coffee, sandwiches and beer. 5425 N. Clark St., 312-579-0233, colectivocoffee.com

LOGAN SQUARE/BUCKTOWN — Dark Matter Coffee is opening a new shop, Electric Mud, serving doughnuts and, of course, coffee. 1856 N. Western Ave., darkmattercoffee.com

LOGAN SQUARE — The owners of Trike have opened Red Wheels Noodle Restaurant, which focuses on — you guessed it — noodles. Look for Thai stir-fry and braised beef noodle soup, reports Block Club Chicago. 2339 N. Milwaukee Ave.

WEST LOOP — Mike’s Cannoli Bar is coming to the French Market with a create-your-own cannoli counter. The stand will also serve cannoli nachos, chips & cream and mini cannolis. 131 N. Clinton St., 312-575-0306, frenchmarketchicago.com

STREETERVILLE — It’s Sugar is bringing over-the-top candies and oversize boxes of Nerds and Sour Patch Kids, Starbursts and more to Navy Pier. 600 E. Grand Ave., 847-796-5025, itssugar.com

THE LOOP — Revival Food Hall’s rotating pop-up space will host Pub Royale, serving Anglo-Indian-inspired pub fare. Expect items like the chicken tikka kati roll made with whole wheat paratha, cilantro, caramelized onion and cotija cheese, or the Royale With Cheese, a cheeseburger with spicy pickles, aged cheddar and diced onions. 125 S. Clark St., 773-999-9411, pubroyale.com

HYDE PARK/ NAPERVILLE— Seoul Taco is opening two more locations, one in Naperville and one in Hyde Park, so you can get your Korean-Mexican fix in the suburbs and on the South Side. 206 S. Washington St., Naperville, 1321 E. 57th St., seoultaco.com

CLOSINGS:

LINCOLN SQUARE — The Budlong Hot Chicken has closed but is opening a new location in Evanston, Eater reported. 1008 W. Armitage Ave.

WRIGLEYVILLE — Rockit Burger Bar is closing as part of Billy Dec’s efforts to focus on bigger moneymakers, Eater reported.

