Leading Cupcake Company, Gigi’s Cupcakes Set to Overload Your Sweet Buds with New Summer Menu

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tasty treats are in the forecast this season with Gigi’s Cupcakes new Summer menu, available now through August 31st. For this roll out, Gigi’s Cupcakes was inspired by Summer pastimes.

Without its signature seasonal boxes, it would not be a typical Gigi’s Cupcake rollout. Gigi’s Cupcakes will release a Summer 22 box and a Patriotic box to coincide with July 4th. Due to global supply chain shortages, please note that all special items may need a longer lead time for receiving. Plan accordingly and order your Summer themed cupcakes now!

The flavors for this season are simple yet pack a lot of vibrant and fun flavors. Gigi’s Cupcakes new menu will include delicious Summer-themed cupcakes and will revamp some fan favorites that have Wedding Cake, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Sticky Fingers, Split Decision, Scarlett’s Red Velvet, Cookies N’ Cream, GF Wedding Cake, GF Triple Chocolate Torte, Beach Bum, Southern Sweet Tea, Cotton Candy, Lemon Crumble, Midnight Magic, GF Strawberry Shortcake, Carnival Cake, and Strawberry Shortcake.

To kick off Summer on the right note, Gigi’s Cupcakes will release its Summer Mini Box consisting of 12 mini cupcakes of their four best-selling cupcakes.

Starting on June 27th, Gigi’s Cupcakes will drop its Patriotic Pop Box, which will be available through July 4th. The box will consist of 12 mini cupcakes made of White or Devils cake decorated in Red, White and Blue buttercream frosting.

Founded in 2008, Gigi’s Cupcakes has become the leading national cupcake brand with over 50 locations across the US. Gigi’s business is driven by our community of franchisees who are dedicated to serving their communities with one delicious experience at a time and our corporate value of donating a significant portion of our profits to local charitable groups across the nation. You can learn more at gigiscupcakesusa.com , email franchising@gigiscorp.com for information about franchising, and for media inquiries please contact media@gigiscorp.com .

