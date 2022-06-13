Le Macaron French Pastries Remains #1 French Patisserie and Authentic Macaron Franchise in the United States With New Openings in Boston and Grand Rapids





Sarasota, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Le Macaron , the leading French Pastries and Macaron franchise in the United States, announced the opening of two new locations in Grand Rapids, MI at 132 Monroe Center Street NW and in Somerville, MA at 411 Artisan Way. With prime locations in downtown Grand Rapids and Harvard Square, the new Le Macaron store owners are excited to introduce the taste of authentic macarons to their communities.

Owned by Bobbi Jo and William Blanton of Rockford, the Grand Rapids location at 132 Monroe Center Street NW recently opened its doors to customers eager to try macarons, gourmet chocolates, French gelato, European-style coffees, homemade candies, and other classic French pastries. Megan McCurdy, the shop’s general manager, said growing interest in macarons is a trend throughout the U.S.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the Grand Rapids community and to introduce our macarons along with other classic French pastries,” McCurdy said.

The Grand Rapids location marks the third in Michigan, joining the Le Macaron in Rochester located at 422 S. Main Street and Le Macaron Novi at 27500 Novi Road at Twelve Oaks Mall .

In Boston, the new Le Macaron location in Somerville is the second in New England, joining the Wyndham, NH location. Franchise owner Debbie Hilton-Creek said the Harvard Square store at 411 Artisan Way is an exciting place to welcome customers with its hub of dining, shopping, and entertainment.

Since Le Macaron first began franchising in 2012, it has rapidly expanded with more than 65 locations, making it the #1 French Pastries and Macaron Franchise in the United States. Growth continues throughout the country with 15 additional franchises currently in various stages of development, according to Le Macaron spokesperson Greg Guillem.

“This is a very exciting and very busy time for us, as more people are interested in learning about the advantages of owning their own Le Macaron franchise,” he said.

Le Macaron treats customers to a taste of Paris, including colorful, chic décor, traditional music, and a menu featuring more than 20 flavors of macarons, pastries, gelato, coffee, chocolates, cakes, éclairs, European style beverages and more. Macarons are also available in seasonal flavors to commemorate holidays and special occasions, and the company has a thriving catering and corporate gifting business as well.

“What sets Le Macaron apart from competitors is that we are a premium brand with authentic macarons prepared daily by our French pastry chefs,” said co-founder Rosalie Guillem. “We have more than 15 delicious flavors as well as seasonal flavors to delight customers at all our locations. We are thrilled to welcome our new franchisees in Grand Rapids and Somerville to the Le Macaron family, and we know they will be successful.”

About Le Macaron French Pastries

Founded in 2009 by Rosalie Guillem and her daughter Audrey, Le Macaron French Pastries is an elegant French patisserie that offers guests the finest, authentic French macarons and pastries. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the brand began franchising in 2012 and has since grown to more than 65 locations across the U.S. Le Macaron French Pastries is ranked on Inc. 5,000 2016, #17 on the 2019 Top Emerging Franchise List as well as ranking on the Top 100 Food and Beverage category by Entrepreneur and holds a No. 9 ranking in the baked goods category. Le Macaron was recently named to the FranServe 2022 Fran-Tastic 500 list, which recognizes the top franchises in the country. For more information, visit https://lemacaron-us.com .

