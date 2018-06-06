Le Bouchon celebrates 25th anniversary with $38 menu

The late chef Jean-Claude Poilevey closed his popular Jean Claude restaurant in 1993 and opened in a narrow space in Bucktown because, he said at the time, he didn’t know if there was enough support for a larger restaurant.

As it turned out, his fans happily followed, making Le Bouchon (1958 N. Damen Ave.) a popular, if sometimes stifling, destination (this was back when patrons could smoke in restaurants), and in the flush and lean years to follow, Le Bouchon maintained its popularity.

Jean-Claude is no longer with us, killed in a winter-related automobile accident in 2016. The restaurant now is in the hands of his son Oliver Poilevey, who is marking Le Bouchon’s 25th anniversary with a monthlong prix-fixe menu of some of his father’s favorite dishes.

The menu, three courses for $38, consists of three appetizers, three main courses and two desserts. Choices include quenelles of pike with lobster sauce, vichyssoise, gnocchi parisienne, rabbit ragout and skate amandine.

Le Bouchon’s anniversary menu is available through June 30.

