Le Bernardin is Named Best Restaurant in America

The 2017 La Liste worldwide restaurant ranking has arrived. And not exactly shocking, Le Bernardin was deemed the absolute best restaurant in these United States of America.

The three-Michelin-starred eatery actually debuted in Paris all the way back in 1972, under the direction of legendary chef Gilbert Le Coze and sister Maguy Le Coze. Moving to New York in 1986 (just in time for all that 80s-era decadence), when Gilbert suffered a fatal heart attack in 1994, a 29-year-old Eric Ripert took over the kitchen at Le Bernardin, and has been dazzling epicures ever since. (Maguy remains a partner.)

Possibly the most rock & roll Michelin-starred chef anywhere (Anthony Bourdain is one of his best buds), Ripert’s 4-course, $157 prix-fixe menu continues to awe, with dishes like ultra-rare smoked sea trout, warm artichoke panaché, and whole red snapper baked in fresh herbes-de-Provence. Dinner at Le Bernardin is indeed a paradigm experience – yet not in the least bit stuffy.

Topping the La Liste this year was Guy Savoy‘s exalted, eponymous temple of French cuisine; the top ten also included such godhead chefs as Joël Robuchon, Jean-Georges and Alain Ducasse.

La Liste 2017 Top Ten

Guy Savoy

Paris, France

99.75

Kyo Aji

Minato, Japan

99.50

Le Bernardin

New York, United States

99.50

Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée

Paris, France

99.25

El Celler de Can Roca

Girona, Spain

99.25

Jean-Georges

New York, United States

99.25

Osteria Francescana

Modena, Italy

99.25

Kyubey

中央区, Japan

99.25

Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville

Crissier, Switzerland

99.00

Joël Robuchon

Meguro-ku, Japan

99.00

