DONNA FISHER / THE MORNING CALL
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

LCTI closing for a week because of COVID cases

October 26, 2020 | 12:23pm
From www.mcall.com
By
DONNA FISHER / THE MORNING CALL

LCTI will close for a week because of three staff members testing positive for COVID-19.