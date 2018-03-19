Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar Welcomes Location at Southlands Mall in Aurora, Colorado

Family-Run Upscale Casual Dining Restaurant Centered Around Handcrafted Food and Drinks with and Small-Town Hospitality Opens Second Denver Location

Huntington Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, known for its handcrafted American food and drink with seasonally-inspired ingredients with a small mountain town vibe, warm caring service and rustic social setting, is opening its second Denver area location at Southlands Mall in Aurora, CO on March 19, located at 24110 E. State Street.

Reimagining the casual dining experience, Lazy Dog is known for its small-town hospitality; a vibrant menu that highlights seasonal ingredients sourced with care; and a warm, inviting ambiance that celebrates the majestic scenery and artisan authenticity of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where founder and CEO Chris Simms and his family spend time each year enjoying relaxed family meals and the outdoors.

“It has been an amazing journey opening our doors in Denver and we are grateful to all of our loyal guests who have welcomed us into the community,” said Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog Restaurants. “We are excited to continue our story in Southlands and look forward to serving and expanding our Colorado family.”

The first Denver area Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar opened in December at The Orchard Town Center, located at 14618 Delaware Street in Westminster.

The Southlands restaurant will open with a new, spring-inspired menu focused on elevated dishes that feature the fresh and light flavors of spring, as well as handcrafted cocktails and select beers from local breweries including Upslope, Avery, Declaration, Odell, Great Divide, Telluride and Funkwerks. Along with lunch and dinner, Lazy Dog offers a weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Happy Hours from Monday–Friday, 3–6 p.m., and Sunday–Thursday, 9 p.m.–midnight.

For additional information about Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, please visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com. Learn more about Lazy Dog’s food philosophy here.

About Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Inspired by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where founder Chris Simms spent many family vacations, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. The first Lazy Dog restaurant opened in the Huntington Beach area in 2003 and showcased an eclectic menu of memorable family favorites reinterpreted with bold new flavors and served with small-town hospitality. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails, a wide selection of craft beers and Lazy Dog’s own handcrafted beer selection. In addition to the forthcoming locations in Sacramento, Lazy Dog currently has 25 locations throughout California, Colorado, Nevada and Texas with more on the way. For more information visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com.

Contact:

Barbara Caruso

714-841-6777

Barbara@c-squaredPR.com