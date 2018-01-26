Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar Prepares to Hire 200 for New Aurora Location as Colorado Expansion Continues

Rocky Mountain Inspired Restaurant Centered Around Scratch-Made Kitchen and Small-Town Hospitality Set to Open Second Denver location in Aurora

Huntington Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, the family-run upscale casual dining restaurant recognized for its inspired, seasonal menu filled with handmade food and drink selections, is getting set to hire 200 people for its second Denver area restaurant in Aurora.

Lazy Dog opened its first Denver area location at The Orchard Town Center, 14618 Delaware, Westminster, in December. The Aurora Lazy Dog, located at the Southlands Mall, 24110 E. State Street, is slated to open in March.

“Lazy Dog has received a warm welcome from the Westminster community and we are excited to soon be serving our adventurous comfort food at our new Aurora location. Exceptional service is an important part of the Lazy Dog experience, and we look forward to finding the right team members to help us continue this tradition in Aurora,” said Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog Restaurants.

Reimagining the casual dining experience, Lazy Dog is known for its small-town hospitality; a vibrant menu that highlights seasonal ingredients sourced with care; and a warm, inviting ambiance that celebrates the majestic scenery and artisan authenticity of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where founder and CEO Chris Simms and his family spend time each year enjoying relaxed family meals and the outdoors.

Lazy Dog’s menu focuses on elevated dishes that highlight seasonal ingredients sourced with care, as well as handcrafted cocktails and select beers from local breweries including Upslope, Avery, Declaration, Odell, Great Divide, Telluride and Funkwerks.

Lazy Dog also offers brunch on the weekends, daily happy hour and late-night offerings.

Working at Lazy Dog means working with fun, friendly and diverse fellow food lovers in an exciting, fast-paced setting and the ability to take advantage of many opportunities to grow both personally and professionally. In preparation for the Aurora opening Lazy Dog is now accepting applications for servers, cooks, bartenders, bussers, host/hostesses, and more. All those interested in applying for a position to join the Lazy Dog team are encouraged to visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com/job or visit our hiring center at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Aurora, 24192 East Prospect Ave. Interviews will be held from 9am – 7pm, Monday through Saturday. Please call Joan Adams at 719-372-5724 for more information.

For additional information about Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, please visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com. Learn more about Lazy Dog’s food philosophy here.

About Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Inspired by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where founder Chris Simms spent many family vacations, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. The first Lazy Dog restaurant opened in the Huntington Beach area in 2003 and showcased an eclectic menu of memorable family favorites reinterpreted with bold new flavors and served with small-town hospitality. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails, a wide selection of craft beers and Lazy Dog’s own handcrafted beer selection. In addition to the forthcoming locations in Sacramento, Lazy Dog currently has 25 locations throughout California, Colorado, Nevada and Texas with more on the way. For more information visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com.

For media information about Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, contact:

Barbara Caruso

714-841-6777

Barbara@c-squaredPR.com