Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar Opens in Vernon Hills, IL and Plans to Add Naperville in 2019

Costa Mesa, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, the casual dining restaurant known for its handcrafted American food and drink, has opened a new location in the community of Vernon Hills, IL with plans to add a second Chicagoland restaurant in Naperville this fall.

The Vernon Hills Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is located at 1115 N. Milwaukee Avenue in the Mellody Farm shopping center. Shawmut Design and Construction completed the ground-up building with exposed wood trellises, stone-clad columns and polished concrete floor finishes. The restaurant seats 270 guests in a cozy dining room with leather booths, and contemporary bar with granite counters, red barstools and a fire hydrant beer tap. The new Naperville Lazy Dog will be located on Route 59 in Heritage Square Shopping Center.

Lazy Dog’s menu focuses on comfort food with a twist that highlights seasonal ingredients, handcrafted cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Inspired by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where founder Chris Simms spent many family vacations, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out.

“We are thrilled to join the Vernon Hills community and bring our small-town hospitality and handcrafted food to the neighborhood,” said Chris Simms. “The team, the guests, and the community are the reason why we do what we do – to offer a dining experience that feels like family.”

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is dedicated to the communities they serve. As part of the restaurant’s pre-opening events, Lazy Dog hosted fundraising events that benefitted Make-A-Wish Illinois, raising $5,000 for the non-profit.

The menu features seasonally inspired dishes and a variety of favorites with a Lazy Dog flair. Lazy Dog’s seasonal offerings include new small plates such as Crispy Deviled Eggs and Roasted Winter Vegetables, entrees such as Spaghetti Squash and Beetballs, a vegetarian take on the classic, Bone-in Apple-Sage Pork Chops, BBQ Bison Meatloaf and desserts including a Seven-Layer Chocolate Cake and Apple-Huckleberry Open Face Pie, all made in house from scratch. To complement the food, Lazy Dog’s bar program features a variety of handcrafted cocktails including a new Meyer Lemon Margarita made with small-batch Lunazul tequila and Lazy Dog exclusive beers like the Huckleberry Haze IPA.

Designed to feel like a Rocky Mountain Wyoming escape, Lazy Dog’s warm interior will be complete with lodge-inspired furnishings such as cozy fireplaces, ledge stone, a chandelier crafted from Aspen logs, and artwork reminiscent of the Cowboy State. Multiple flat-screen TVs will be installed throughout the bar and patio areas so that guests may cheer on their favorite sports teams, and a dog-friendly patio will offer a special menu for dogs featuring grilled meats and brown rice. Lazy Dog also offers brunch on the weekends, daily happy hour and late-night offerings.

Beer lovers in Vernon Hills can also join Lazy Dog’s new beer club – created by beer lovers for beer lovers. Each quarter, LD Beer Club members pick up a kit with hard to find craft beers, custom merch and more. When dining at Lazy Dog, club members also get to take advantage of draft beer upgrades on select beers. Visit Ldbeerclub.com to be in the know.

For additional information about Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, please visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com .

About Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Inspired by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. The first Lazy Dog restaurant opened in the Huntington Beach area, California, in 2003 and showcased an eclectic menu of memorable family favorites reinterpreted with bold new flavors and served with small-town hospitality. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails, a wide selection of craft beers and the Lazy Dog Beer Club, a quarterly membership created by beer lovers for beer lovers. Lazy Dog has 30 locations throughout California, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada and Texas with more on the way. For more information visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com .

