Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar Opens in Roseville, CA

Second Sacramento Area Location Opens Doors on November 15, 2017

Huntington Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, the family-run collection of upscale casual dining restaurants, will bring its comfort food-inspired, home-made cuisine, creative cocktails and refreshing brews to Roseville, CA when the newest Lazy Dog restaurant opens on Nov. 15 at 11am. Located outside the Westfield Galleria at Roseville, 238 Gibson Drive, Roseville, this is the second Sacramento area Lazy Dog restaurant to open this fall.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar made its debut in the Sacramento area earlier this year in Folsom at the Palladio. Both Sacramento locations will feature various local craft brews including Rubicon Monkey Knife Fight Pal Ale, Track 7 Left Eye Right Eye and Knee Deep Hoparillo Triple IPA.

Lazy Dog is known for its genuine small-town hospitality; a vibrant menu that highlights seasonal ingredients sourced with care; and a warm, inviting ambiance that celebrates the majestic scenery and artisan authenticity of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Founder and CEO Chris Simms and his family spent months each year enjoying the outdoors and family meals. When the first Lazy Dog location opened in Huntington Beach in 2003, it quickly became the go-to favorite among Southern California residents for all of life’s occasions. With a focus on a variety of crave-worthy, housemade dishes, an extensive bar program and a great sense of community, Lazy Dog continues to be embraced by diners as a destination the whole family can enjoy.

“Lazy Dog has already received an incredibly warm welcome from the Sacramento community. Now, we are excited to open our second area location and introduce Lazy Dog to the Roseville community and welcome guests to our table,” said Chris Simms.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is dedicated to the communities they serve. As part of the restaurant’s pre-opening festivities, Lazy Dog will be hosting private fundraising events to benefit the Active 20-30 Club of Greater Sacramento #1032. A Roseville Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting will take place on Nov. 15.

The menu, crafted by Co-founder, Gabe Caliendo, focuses on elevated, nostalgic dishes made from scratch. Entrées include Roasted Street Carrots made from organic rainbow heirloom carrots, with garlic, queso blanco, cilantro lime crema and topped with a dash of Tajin, a Berkshire Pork Shank simmered in tangerine juice, garlic, ginger, soy and honey and served with spicy kimchi fried rice, and a BBQ Bison Meatloaf wrapped in smoked bacon, served with red skin potato mash, sautéed spinach, haystack onions, all sourced from Durham Ranch, WY. The menu also features housemade Pumpkin Cheesecake, made from scratch with graham cracker crust, housemade caramel, chocolate sauce, cinnamon sugar walnut crumble, and whipped cream.

To complement the food, Lazy Dog’s bar program features a variety of hand-crafted cocktails from the Maple Bacon Old Fashioned and seasonal features like the Tangerine Thyme Margarita to the selection of local brewery picks. Chef Gabe, an expert home brewer, also collaborated with California brewery Golden Road Brewing to develop the restaurant’s house drafts, Lazy Dog Blonde, Hefeweizen, Pale Ale, Red, IPA and Stout.

Along with lunch and dinner, Lazy Dog will offer a weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., with offerings like Country Chicken and Biscuits and the DIY Mimosa Flight – a 750ml bottle of Freixenet served with huckleberry, tangerine-orange and peach-raspberry juices. Happy Hours will be available from Monday–Friday, 3–6 p.m., and Sunday–Thursday, 9 p.m.–midnight. The bar will feature a variety of seasonal cocktails and draft beers from local breweries.

Lazy Dog’s grand interior will encompass over 8,000 square feet, designed to feel like a Rocky Mountain Wyoming escape complete with lodge-inspired furnishings such as cozy fireplaces, ledge stone, a chandelier crafted from Aspen logs, and artwork reminiscent of the Cowboy State. Multiple flat-screen TVs will be installed throughout the bar and patio areas so that guests may cheer on their favorite sports teams, and a 1,700+-square-foot dog-friendly patio will offer a special menu for dogs featuring grilled meats and brown rice.

For additional information about Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, please visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com. Learn more about Lazy Dog’s food philosophy here.

