Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar Opens in Houston’s Cypress Crossing

Costa Mesa, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, the casual dining restaurant known for its handcrafted American food and drink, will open its doors to the Houston community on July 31st at 11am. The new Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is located in the Cypress Crossing mixed use development at 20030 Northwest Freeway in Houston.

Lazy Dog’s menu focuses on elevated dishes that highlight seasonal ingredients, as well as handcrafted cocktails and select beers from local breweries. Each restaurant welcomes guests into a warm ambiance that celebrates the majestic scenery and artisan authenticity of the Rocky Mountains. With a large fireplace, wood accents and cozy seating options, the décor is the perfect backdrop for Lazy Dog’s made from scratch meals and spending time with family and friends. Lazy Dog also offers brunch on the weekends, daily happy hour and late-night offerings.

“We are thrilled to join the Houston community and bring our style of hospitality and delicious food to the neighborhood,” said Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog. “The team, the guests, and the community are the reason why we do what we do – to offer a dining experience that feels like family. We are excited to open our doors and introduce ourselves to the community.”

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is dedicated to the communities they serve. As part of the restaurant’s pre-opening festivities, Lazy Dog will be hosting private fundraising events to benefit Habitat for Humanity. A Cy-Fair Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting will take place on July 31st at 10:30am.

The Lazy Dog menu is dedicated to elevated comfort foods showcased on every plate, and served with warm, caring service in a rustic social setting. The menu features a combination of new seasonal dishes along with house favorites. They offer small plates such as Cowgirl cheese dip and pretzels, entrees such as shrimp and grits with housemade sausage and bell pepper gravy, wild boar chili with indigo cornbread fries, Nashville hot portobello, a vegetarian take on the spicy Southern favorite, lamb barbacoa tacos and desserts including a carrot cake made with almond flour and pineapple buttercream frosting for those who are gluten sensitive, and apple-huckleberry open face pie, all made in house. Lazy Dog favorites include bacon wrapped bison meatloaf, campfire pot roast, wok-fired calamari, seared ahi tuna salad, housemade butter cake, as well as an array of burgers, sandwiches, salads, shareable plates and more.

To complement the food, Lazy Dog’s bar program features a variety of handcrafted cocktails including the smoked maple bacon old fashioned with bacon-washed Tincup mountain whiskey and the hibiscus margarita with small-batch Lunazul tequila.

Designed to feel like a Rocky Mountain Wyoming escape, Lazy Dog’s grand interior will be complete with lodge-inspired furnishings such as cozy fireplaces, ledge stone, a chandelier crafted from Aspen logs, and artwork reminiscent of the Cowboy State. Multiple flat-screen TVs will be installed throughout the bar and patio areas so that guests may cheer on their favorite sports teams, and a dog-friendly patio will offer a special menu for dogs featuring grilled meats and brown rice.

For additional information about Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, please visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com . Learn more about Lazy Dog’s food philosophy here .

About Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Inspired by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where founder Chris Simms spent many family vacations, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. The first Lazy Dog restaurant opened in the Huntington Beach area in 2003 and showcased an eclectic menu of memorable family favorites reinterpreted with bold new flavors and served with small-town hospitality. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails, a wide selection of craft beers and Lazy Dog’s own handcrafted beer selection. With this new location, Lazy Dog has 32 locations throughout California, Illinois, Nevada and Texas with more on the way. For more information visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com .

