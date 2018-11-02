Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar Opens in Fresno, CA

Huntington Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Recently named one of 2018’s Great Places To Work, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, the casual dining restaurant known for its handcrafted American food and drink, will open its doors to the Fresno community on October 29 at 11am. The new Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is located within the Villagio Shopping Center at 7965 N. Blackstone Avenue.

Lazy Dog’s menu focuses on elevated dishes that highlight carefully picked seasonal ingredients, as well as handcrafted cocktails and select beers from local breweries. Each restaurant welcomes guests into a warm ambiance that celebrates the majestic scenery and artisan authenticity of the Rocky Mountains. The source of this inspiration comes from founder and CEO Chris Simms, hoping to replicate the time his family spends in Wyoming each year enjoying homemade meals and fireside conversation. Lazy Dog also offers brunch on the weekends, daily happy hour and late-night offerings.

“We are thrilled to join the Fresno community and bring our style of hospitality and delicious food to the neighborhood,” said Chris Simms. “The team, the guests, and the community are the reason why we do what we do – to offer a dining experience that feels like family. We are excited to open our doors and introduce the Fresno community to Lazy Dog.”

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is dedicated to the communities they serve. As part of the restaurant’s pre-opening festivities, Lazy Dog will be hosting private fundraising events to benefit the Assistance League of Fresno. A Fresno Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting will take place at 10:45am on Oct. 29.

The menu, crafted by Co-founder, Gabe Caliendo, is dedicated to authentic, homemade cuisine is showcased on every plate, and served with warm caring service in a rustic social setting. The Lazy Dog menu features small plates such as the crispy deviled eggs and roasted winter vegetables, entrees such as spaghetti squash and beetballs, a vegetarian take on the Italian favorite, apple sage pork chops, pb & j burger and desserts including a seven-layer chocolate cake for those who are gluten sensitive, pumpkin pie cheesecake and apple-huckleberry open face pie, all house made.

To complement the food, Lazy Dog’s bar program features a variety of handcrafted cocktails from the Meyer Lemon Margarita with small-batch Lunazul tequila and house brewed Lazy Dog exclusive beer like the Tilted Saddle Saison.

Designed to feel like a Rocky Mountain Wyoming escape, Lazy Dog’s grand interior will be complete with lodge-inspired furnishings such as cozy fireplaces, ledge stone, a chandelier crafted from Aspen logs, and artwork reminiscent of the Cowboy State. Multiple flat-screen TVs will be installed throughout the bar and patio areas so that guests may cheer on their favorite sports teams, and a dog-friendly patio will offer a special menu for dogs featuring grilled meats and brown rice.

About Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Inspired by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where founder Chris Simms spent many family vacations, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. The first Lazy Dog restaurant opened in the Huntington Beach area in 2003 and showcased an eclectic menu of memorable family favorites reinterpreted with bold new flavors and served with small-town hospitality. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails, a wide selection of craft beers and Lazy Dog’s own handcrafted beer selection. With this new location in Fresno, Lazy Dog has 28 locations throughout California, Nevada and Texas with more on the way. For more information visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com.

