Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar Opens in Colorado Springs

Rocky Mountain-Inspired Restaurant Centered Around Scratch-Made Kitchen and Small-Town Hospitality Set to Open at Chapel Hills East Shopping Center

Costa Mesa, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, the casual dining restaurant known for its handcrafted American food and drink, will open its doors to the Colorado Springs community on October 16 at 11am. The new Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar will open in the Chapel Hills East retail center at 7605 N. Academy Blvd.

Lazy Dog’s menu focuses on elevated dishes that highlight carefully picked seasonal ingredients, as well as handcrafted cocktails and select beers from local breweries. Each restaurant welcomes guests into a warm atmosphere that celebrates the majestic scenery and artisan authenticity of the Rocky Mountains. With a large fireplace, wood accents and cozy seating options, the décor is the perfect backdrop for Lazy Dog’s homemade meals and spending time with family and friends. Lazy Dog also offers brunch on the weekends, plus daily happy hour and late-night offerings.

“We are thrilled to be in Colorado Springs and to bring our style of hospitality and delicious food to the neighborhood,” said Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog. “The team, the guests and the community are the reason why we do what we do—to offer a dining experience that feels like family. We are excited to open our doors and introduce the Colorado Springs community to Lazy Dog.”

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is dedicated to the communities they serve. As part of the restaurant’s pre-opening festivities, Lazy Dog will be hosting private fundraising events to benefit Habitat for Humanity. A Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting will take place on October 16.

The Lazy Dog menu is dedicated to elevated comfort foods showcased on every plate, and served with warm, caring service in a rustic social setting. The menu features a combination of new seasonal dishes along with house favorites. New items include starters such as Cowgirl cheese dip + pretzels; entrees such as shrimp + grits with housemade sausage and bell pepper gravy, wild boar chili with indigo cornbread fries, Nashville hot portobello (a vegetarian take on the spicy Southern favorite) and lamb barbacoa tacos; and desserts including a carrot cake made with almond flour and pineapple buttercream frosting for those who are gluten-sensitive and apple-huckleberry open face pie, all made in house. Lazy Dog favorites include BBQ bison meatloaf, campfire pot roast, wok-fired calamari, seared ahi tuna salad and housemade butter cake, as well as an array of burgers, sandwiches, salads, shareable plates and more.

To complement the food, Lazy Dog’s bar program features a variety of handcrafted cocktails, including the smoked maple bacon old fashioned with bacon-washed Tincup mountain whiskey and the hibiscus margarita with small-batch Lunazul tequila, and house beers like their Huckleberry Haze IPA.

Designed to feel like a Rocky Mountain Wyoming escape, Lazy Dog’s grand interior will be complete with lodge-inspired furnishings such as cozy fireplaces, ledge stone, a chandelier crafted from Aspen logs and artwork reminiscent of the Cowboy State. Multiple flat-screen TVs will be installed throughout the bar and patio areas so guests may cheer on their favorite sports teams, and a dog-friendly patio will offer a special menu for dogs featuring grilled meats and brown rice.

For additional information about Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, please visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com . Learn more about Lazy Dog’s food philosophy here .

About Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Inspired by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. The first Lazy Dog restaurant opened in the Huntington Beach area of California in 2003 and showcased a handcrafted menu of memorable family favorites reinterpreted with bold new flavors and served with small-town hospitality. It is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Guests may continue the experience at home when they subscribe to two quarterly membership programs, Pepper’s Pack and the LD Beer Club, offered at most locations. Pepper’s Pack offers toys, treats and patio dining benefits for the four-legged members of the family, and the LD Beer Club gives members access to small-batch specialty beers, merchandise and in-restaurant benefits. With this location, Lazy Dog will have 34 locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada and Texas with more on the way. For more information, visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com.

