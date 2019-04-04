Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar To Open in Fairfax County, VA

New restaurants coming to the communities of Fairfax and Chantilly

Costa Mesa, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, the casual dining restaurant known for its handcrafted American food and drink, is expanding its footprint with the addition of two new restaurants in Virginia. The new restaurants will be located in the Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax and The Field at Commonwealth retail center in Chantilly.

Lazy Dog’s menu focuses on comfort food with a twist that highlights seasonal ingredients, handcrafted cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Inspired by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out.

“It has been a thrill to open our Lazy Dog doors in new communities and in return, be welcomed with open arms,” said Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog. “We are so excited to serve the people of Fairfax and Chantilly. We look forward to being a comfortable place where our neighbors can stop in and relax with their friends and family.”

The menu features seasonally inspired dishes and a variety of favorites with a Lazy Dog flair. Lazy Dog’s seasonal offerings include new small plates such as Goat Cheese + Pepper Jelly, entrees such as Pork Belly + Beans, Green Goddess Salad, BBQ Bison Meatloaf and desserts including a Peach-Huckleberry Open Face Pie, all made in house from scratch. To complement the food, Lazy Dog’s bar features a variety of handcrafted cocktails, house beers and non-alcoholic beverages.

Designed to feel like a Rocky Mountain Wyoming escape, Lazy Dog’s warm interior will be complete with lodge-inspired furnishings such as cozy fireplaces, ledge stone, a chandelier crafted from Aspen logs, and artwork reminiscent of the Cowboy State. Multiple flat-screen TVs will be installed throughout the bar and patio areas so that guests may cheer on their favorite sports teams, and a dog-friendly patio will offer a special menu for dogs featuring grilled meats and brown rice. Lazy Dog also offers brunch on the weekends, daily happy hour and late-night offerings.

Beer lovers in Fairfax County can also join Lazy Dog’s new beer club – created by beer lovers for beer lovers. Each quarter, LD Beer Club members pick up a kit with hard to find craft beers, custom merch and more. When dining at Lazy Dog, club members also get to take advantage of draft beer upgrades on select beers. Visit Ldbeerclub.com to be in the know.

About Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Lazy Dog has 30 locations throughout California, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada and Texas with more on the way.

