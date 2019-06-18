Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar Launches New Happy Hour Menu Items and House Beers For Summer

Available at Lazy Dog Restaurants

Costa Mesa, CA (RestaurantNews.com) With summer just around the corner, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is cooking up some delicious new menu items and adding new seasonal house beers. Available now, Lazy Dog’s late night and happy hour menus will feature three new limited time menu items that are perfect for sharing.

Lazy Dog’s new seasonal menu showcases guest-favorite ingredients like beeler’s family farm pork belly, Lazy Dog’s signature bacon candy, flavor-packed jackfruit and more. Here’s a look at Lazy Dog’s summer additions:

Pig Candy Grilled Cheese – featuring Lazy Dog’s bacon candy, slow-braised beeler’s family farm pork belly, havarti, goat cheese, cream cheese + housemade hatch pepper jelly served on grilled parmesan sourdough toast

Jackfruit Falafel Tacos – crispy jackfruit patty seasoned with Baharat spices, housemade hummus, feta, cucumber-tomato-caper relish, + green goddess dressing served in lettuce wraps

Peking Pork Belly Pancakes – beeler’s family farm pork belly, housemade hoisin sauce + spicy carrot slaw piled on four mini charred sweet corn + scallion pancakes topped with micro cilantro

One of the best parts about summer is spending hot days with a cold beer in hand. Lazy Dog is also adding two new seasonally inspired drafts to its summer offerings, both brewed by the award-winning Melvin Brewing in Wyoming.

Chase the Sun – a shandy with a bright lemony taste that is like pouring summertime in a glass

Whoa, Nellie – a Mexican-style lager with a refreshing taste you can sip all summer long

Designed to feel like a Rocky Mountain escape, Lazy Dog’s warm interior has lodge-inspired furnishings such as cozy fireplaces, ledge stone, a chandelier crafted from Aspen logs, and artwork reminiscent of the Cowboy State. Multiple flat-screen TVs are throughout the bar and patio areas so that guests may cheer on their favorite sports teams, and a dog-friendly patio offers a special menu for dogs featuring grilled meats and brown rice. Lazy Dog also offers brunch on the weekends, daily happy hour and late-night offerings.

For additional information about Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, please visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com .

About Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Inspired by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. The first Lazy Dog restaurant opened in the Huntington Beach area, California, in 2003 and showcased an eclectic menu of memorable family favorites reinterpreted with bold new flavors and served with small-town hospitality. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails, a wide selection of craft beers and the Lazy Dog Beer Club, a quarterly membership created by beer lovers for beer lovers. Lazy Dog has 30 locations throughout California, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada and Texas with more on the way. For more information visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com .

