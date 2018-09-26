Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar Launches New Fall Menu

Cornish Game Hen

The new season brings nostalgic inspired menu items, handcrafted beverages featuring Lunazul Tequila and decadent dessert options

Huntington Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) What brings back childhood memories better than the classic, lunchtime favorite, PB&J sandwich? Lazy Dog is taking you back to that time with a twist on the classic – an innovative and mouthwatering PB&J Burger with creamy peanut butter, grape jelly, housemade candied bacon, and havarti on a juicy grilled half-pound burger, available as part of the new fall menu at all Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar locations beginning Sept. 25.

Known for its handcrafted American food and drink, Lazy Dog is putting its distinctive twist on childhood favorites. Like the Spaghetti Squash and Beetballs, a tasty, robust vegetarian spin on the classic dish. Small plates, entrees and housemade desserts complete the new menu.

Inspired by fresh, homemade lemonade, Lazy Dog is featuring a cocktail, the Meyer Lemon Margarita with Lunazul tequila, yuzu lime, sweet and sour, triple sec and cilantro. This drink highlights Lunazul, a small batch, handcrafted tequila made with care for generations. Founded by Francisco Beckman, a seventh generation descendent of Jose Antonio de Cuervo, Lunazul uses ingredients from the family’s estate including their own agave plants.

Lazy Dog’s dedication to authentic, housemade cuisine is showcased on every plate, and served with warm caring service in a rustic social setting. The new Lazy Dog fall menu includes:

Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup– topped with coconut cream and candied pumpkin seeds

Crispy Deviled Eggs

Crispy Deviled Eggs – lightly fried eggs, topped with smoked paprika and bacon candy

Roasted Winter Veggies

Roasted Winter Veggies – brussels sprouts, carrots, sweet potatoes and red onions, topped with creamy mozzarella burrata, candied pumpkin seeds, pomegranate and thyme

Spaghetti Squash & Beetballs – vegetarian spaghetti squash made with zucchini ribbons tossed with olive oil, garlic and marinara with vegetarian meatballs, topped with romano cheese, pesto, toasted pumpkin seeds and balsamic reduction

PB & J Burger

PB & J Burger – grilled half-pound beef patty, candied bacon, havarti, peanut butter, grape jelly, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Bone-in Apple-Sage Pork Chops

Bone-in Apple-Sage Pork Chops – marinated for 24 hours, grilled, served with roasted winter veggies and gravy

Cornish Game Hen – oven-roasted, served with carrots and feta, sausage and sweet corn stuffing, apple-sage gravy

For Brunch goers:

Rocky Road Pancake– chocolate pancake with nutella sauce, marshmallows, white chocolate chips and peanut butter nuggets

For those with a sweet tooth:

Seven-Layer Chocolate Cake –nutella buttercream, almond flour chocolate cake, raspberry sauce and whipped cream (gluten sensitive)

Apple-Huckleberry Open Face Pie

Apple-Huckleberry Open Face Pie – Lazy Dog’s twist on a classic apple pie. Featuring wild huckleberries, apples, cinnamon + sugar, salted caramel sauce, served warm with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream

Coming 11/1: Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake – graham cracker crust, housemade caramel, chocolate sauce, crushed pumpkin seed brittle, whipped cream

In addition to the Meyer Lemon Margarita, other seasonal drinks include the Pomegranate Punch made with Buffalo Trace whiskey, st. germain, pomegranate cranberry juice, sweet and sour, mint, soda and rosemary; and the popular fan favorite Maple Bacon Old Fashioned made with housemade bacon-washed tincup mountain whiskey, maple syrup, bitters, montenegro amaro liqueur, and topped with bacon candy.

