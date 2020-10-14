Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar Introduces A New Comfort-Food Inspired Fall Menu

New Fall Menu Includes Two New TV Dinners

Costa Mesa, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Amid autumn’s bold colors comes Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar ’s new fall menu, with innovative and appetizing twists on nostalgic comfort foods. The new fall menu is now being served at all Lazy Dog locations.

Known for its handcrafted American food and drink, Lazy Dog continues to put its distinctive spin on family favorites. Take for example the new fall menu item, Chicken Cordon Bleu, with a hand-breaded chicken breast is topped with shaved Beeler’s Ranch applewood smoked ham, melted swiss cheese and whole grain mustard cream sauce, served with Red Lake Nation wild rice and almond + mushroom pilaf.

Lazy Dog’s dedication to authentic, housemade fare is showcased on every plate and served with warm caring service in a rustic social setting. In addition to the Chicken Cordon Bleu, the new Lazy Dog fall menu includes:

Cheddar Cheese Curds, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery’s all-natural white cheddar curds served with slow-cooked marinara sauce and housemade Nashville hot ranch for dipping.

Bananas Foster French Toast, made to order, topped with walnuts, caramelized bananas, housemade caramel sauce and whipped cream.

And fall favorites returning to the menu include:

Goat Cheese + Pepper Jelly, Cypress Grove goat cheese topped with housemade hatch chile and jalapeno pepper jelly + served with garlic parmesan crisps.

Lamb Shank Pot Pie, Marcho Farms lamb shank slow-cooked in housemade garlic + red wine sauce, served open face with mashed potatoes, marinated tomatoes, veggies and salted-thyme pie crust.

Two new libations also join the fall menu. These include:

Hibiscus Margarita, Lunazul tequila, housemade hibiscus sweet + sour, house salt rim + lime.

Pomegranate Punch with Maker’s Mark Bourbon, St. Germain, pomegranate + cranberry juices, housemade sweet + sour, soda and thyme.

Two new recipes to their popular frozen TV Dinner lineup include:

Chicken Parmesan, topped with slow-cooked marinara and melted mozzarella, served with green beans, bell peppers + onions, and a nutella brownie dessert

Chicken Nuggets, hand-breaded and made in-house, served with mac n cheese, steamed edamame, and a rainbow confetti cake dessert

Later in October, Lazy Dog locations will feature a two-pack of the She Can Spritzers by the McBride Sisters that includes an Island Citrus Dry Rose Spritzer and a Coastal Berry Dry Rose Spritzer. Available for pick-up at all locations and delivery at most.

Lazy Dog’s menu is dedicated to elevated comfort foods showcased on every plate, and served with warm, caring service in a rustic social setting. The menu features house favorites such as BBQ bison meatloaf, campfire pot roast, wok-fired calamari, seared ahi tuna salad and housemade butter cake, as well as an array of burgers, sandwiches, salads, shareable plates and more.

To complement the food, Lazy Dog’s bar program features a variety of handcrafted cocktails, including the smoked maple bacon old fashioned with bacon-washed Tincup mountain whiskey and the mango chile margarita with Altos reposado tequila, and house beers like Huckleberry Haze IPA brewed by Melvin Brewing.

Food and drinks are available for take-out and delivery. Most Lazy Dog patios are open for outdoor dining and in-restaurant dining currently varies by location.

For additional information about Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, please visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com . Learn more about Lazy Dog’s food philosophy here .

About Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Inspired by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. The first Lazy Dog restaurant opened in the Huntington Beach area of California in 2003 and showcased a handcrafted menu of memorable family favorites reinterpreted with bold new flavors and served with small-town hospitality. It is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Guest may continue the experience at home with Lazy Dog’s new handcrafted TV Dinners, made in-house, frozen in retro-style trays and ready to pop in the oven. The Lazy Dog at home experience also includes two quarterly membership programs, Pepper’s Pack and the LD Beer Club, offered at most locations. Pepper’s Pack offers toys, treats and patio dining benefits for the four-legged members of the family, and the LD Beer Club gives members access to small-batch specialty beers, merchandise and in-restaurant benefits. Lazy Dog has 39 locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Virginia and Texas with more on the way. For more information, visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com .

