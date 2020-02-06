Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar Donates $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity

Costa Mesa, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Home is where your heart is and during the holiday season, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar guests showed how much heart they have as they built tens of thousands of gingerbread houses to support Habitat for Humanity International. Lazy Dog’s Houses for the Holidays effort raised more than $100,000 for the nonprofit that provides a hand-up to families in need of affordable housing.

The Houses for the Holidays campaign ran from Nov. 12th to Dec. 31st and gave guests the opportunity to purchase a DIY gingerbread house for $5.95 and build it while they gathered around the table. Each kit came with pre-cut edible gingerbread walls and roof pieces, the icing to keep it all together and gummy and chocolate candies for imaginative decorating.

“We loved seeing the way families and friends came together to build and decorate their gingerbread houses. Knowing this was for a good cause made the experience even sweeter. This collaboration with Habitat for Humanity was so rewarding and we are thrilled to donate $100,000 to this worthwhile cause,” said Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog Restaurants. “We can’t wait to bring this back again.”

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit that helps families build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. Since its founding in 1976, Habitat has helped more than 29 million people build or improve a place to call home.

Designed to feel like a Rocky Mountain escape, Lazy Dog’s warm interior has lodge-inspired furnishings such as cozy fireplaces, ledge stone, a chandelier crafted from Aspen logs, and artwork reminiscent of the Cowboy State. There are multiple flat-screen TVs throughout the bar and patio areas so that guests may cheer on their favorite sports teams, and a dog-friendly patio offers a special menu for dogs featuring grilled meats and brown rice. Lazy Dog also offers brunch on the weekends, daily happy hour and late-night offerings.

For additional information about Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, please visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com .

About Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Inspired by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. The first Lazy Dog restaurant opened in the Huntington Beach area of California in 2003 and showcased a handcrafted menu of memorable family favorites reinterpreted with bold new flavors and served with small-town hospitality. It is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Guests may continue the experience at home when they subscribe to two quarterly membership programs, Pepper’s Pack and the LD Beer Club, offered at most locations. Pepper’s Pack offers toys, treats and patio dining benefits for the four-legged members of the family, and the LD Beer Club gives members access to small-batch specialty beers, merchandise and in-restaurant benefits. Lazy Dog has 37 locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada and Texas with more on the way. For more information, visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com .

