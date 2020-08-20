Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar Adds Two New House Beers

Lazy Dog Caters to Beer Lovers with the Expansion of its Extensive House Beer Offerings

Costa Mesa, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar , the casual dining restaurant known for its handcrafted American food and drink, today announces the addition of two new house beers to its line up.

“At Lazy Dog, we’re craft beer fanatics. We’ve been huge fans of Melvin’s beer for a while and loved working with their team to create these new beers.,” said Lazy Dog founder and CEO Chris Simms. “Bonita, Bonita Mountain Style Pale Ale and Old Pal White Ale hit all the right notes, and I can’t wait to share them with our guests.”

The newest additions complement the array of house beers offered at Lazy Dog that include favorites like Huckleberry Haze IPA and Ankle Buster Blonde. The new house beers you can find on tap at Lazy Dog are:

Bonita, Bonita Mountain Style Pale Ale (5.5% ABV) – a juicy pale ale with hints of citrus and a smooth finish. Perfect for sipping in any weather.

Light and clean, Old Pal White Ale (5.4% ABV) is mildly sweet, crisp and refreshing.

These new beers are brewed by award-winning Melvin Brewing which is known for its innovative beers. The brewery started in Jackson, Wyoming, the same place where Lazy Dog founder and CEO Chris Simms drew inspiration for the restaurant’s concept.

Lazy Dog’s other house brews include:

Huckleberry Haze IPA– refreshing notes of huckleberry, tropical fruit, citrus, and hints of strawberry

Liquid Blanket IPA –hints of flavorful citrus and pine with a medium malt build

Sunspanked Red Ale– a medium-bodied, slightly toasty Irish-style red ale

Whoa Nellie Lager – easy-drinking, Mexican-style lager

Ankle Buster Blonde – clean and refreshing ale with just the right touch of sweetness

Lazy Dog’s house beers, local brew offerings and handcrafted cocktails complement the menu’s elevated comfort foods showcased on every plate, and served with warm, caring service in a rustic social setting. The menu features house favorites such as BBQ bison meatloaf, campfire pot roast, wok-fired calamari, seared ahi tuna salad and housemade butter cake, as well as an array of burgers, sandwiches, salads, shareable plates and more.

Most Lazy Dog locations offer house beers in 64-ounce growlers or 32-ounce growlers and starting August 25, select house beers will be available in 4-packs for take-out.

Food and drinks are available for take-out and delivery. Lazy Dog patios are open for outdoor dining. In-restaurant dining currently varies by location.

For additional information about Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, please visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com . Learn more about Lazy Dog’s food philosophy here .

About Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Inspired by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. The first Lazy Dog restaurant opened in the Huntington Beach area of California in 2003 and showcased a handcrafted menu of memorable family favorites reinterpreted with bold new flavors and served with small-town hospitality. It is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Guest may continue the experience at home with Lazy Dog’s new handcrafted TV Dinners, made in-house, frozen in retro-style trays and ready to pop in the oven. The Lazy Dog at home experience also includes two quarterly membership programs, Pepper’s Pack and the LD Beer Club, offered at most locations. Pepper’s Pack offers toys, treats and patio dining benefits for the four-legged members of the family, and the LD Beer Club gives members access to small-batch specialty beers, merchandise and in-restaurant benefits. Lazy Dog has 39 locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Virginia and Texas with more on the way. For more information, visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com .

Contact:

Barbara Caruso

714-328-3273

Barbara@c-squaredpr.com

