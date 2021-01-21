Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar Adds Bison Meatloaf To TV Dinner Line Up

Reimagined Classic TV Dinners Offer Lazy Dog’s Delicious Meals Straight from Your Oven

Costa Mesa, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar , the casual dining restaurant known for its handcrafted American food and drink, today announces a new TV Dinner option to its menu – BBQ Bison Meatloaf. This TV Dinner features Durham Ranch grass-raised bison, smoked bacon, red skin potato mash, sauteed spinach, haystack onions and is served with a chocolate peanut butter cup brownie dessert.

Lazy Dog’s take-home TV Dinners are inspired by the convenient frozen meals that became a mainstay in busy American households in the 1950s.

Lazy Dog’s TV Dinners are the perfect add on for guests who are looking for a delicious, restaurant-quality meal at home. All you have to do is pop Lazy Dog’s scratch made meals in the freezer until you’re ready to dig in.

Starting at only $10, Lazy Dog’s made-from-scratch individual TV Dinners are just like what you’d expect when dining in the restaurant. Each features an entree, one side and dessert. The meals just need to be heated up in an oven when you’re ready to enjoy.

There are seven other different options available:

Beer-battered Fish N Chips with waffle-cut potato chips, sweet potato tot and white corn succotash, and lemon blueberry cake as dessert,

with waffle-cut potato chips, sweet potato tot and white corn succotash, and lemon blueberry cake as dessert, Fried Chicken with house-made country gravy, red skin mashed potatoes with sautéed baby spinach and bacon, and Geechie Boy Mill blue corn cake,

with house-made country gravy, red skin mashed potatoes with sautéed baby spinach and bacon, and Geechie Boy Mill blue corn cake, Grilled Lemon Chicken with housemade citrus cream sauce, red lake nation wild rice, garlic butter green beans with almonds, and pineapple upside-down cake,

with housemade citrus cream sauce, red lake nation wild rice, garlic butter green beans with almonds, and pineapple upside-down cake, Cheese Enchiladas with housemade chipotle ranchero sauce, Spanish rice and black beans, and cinnamon churro caramel cake,

with housemade chipotle ranchero sauce, Spanish rice and black beans, and cinnamon churro caramel cake, Campfire Pot Roast with housemade red wine gravy and mashed potatoes with garlic butter green beans with almonds and huckleberry apple cake

with housemade red wine gravy and mashed potatoes with garlic butter green beans with almonds and huckleberry apple cake Chicken Parmesan , topped with slow-cooked marinara and melted mozzarella, served with green beans, bell peppers + onions, and a nutella brownie dessert

, topped with slow-cooked marinara and melted mozzarella, served with green beans, bell peppers + onions, and a nutella brownie dessert Chicken Nuggets,hand-breaded and made in-house, served with mac n cheese, steamed edamame, and a rainbow confetti cake dessert

Plus, you can get the fan favorite Chicken Pot Pie – housemade chicken pot pie filled with slow-roasted hand-shredded chicken breast and seasonal vegetables in a pie dough crust.

Guests can order the frozen TV dinners online at https://www.lazydogrestaurants.com . Delivery and curbside pick-up are available at Lazy Dog restaurants.

Lazy Dog’s menu focuses on elevated dishes that highlight carefully picked ingredients, as well as handcrafted cocktails and select beers from local breweries. Each restaurant welcomes guests into a warm atmosphere that celebrates the majestic scenery and artisan authenticity of the Rocky Mountains. With a large fireplace, wood accents and cozy seating options, the décor is the perfect backdrop for Lazy Dog’s made from scratch meals and spending time with family and friends. Lazy Dog also offers brunch on the weekends, plus daily happy hour and late-night offerings.

Lazy Dog’s menu is dedicated to elevated comfort foods showcased on every plate, and served with warm, caring service in a rustic social setting. The menu features house favorites such as BBQ bison meatloaf, campfire pot roast, wok-fired calamari, seared ahi tuna salad and housemade butter cake, as well as an array of burgers, sandwiches, salads, shareable plates and more.

To complement the food, Lazy Dog’s bar program features a variety of handcrafted cocktails, including the smoked maple bacon old fashioned with bacon-washed Tincup mountain whiskey and the hibiscus margarita with small-batch Lunazul tequila, and house beers like Huckleberry Haze IPA.

Food and drinks are available for take-out and delivery. At this time, indoor and outdoor dining at Lazy Dog restaurants vary by location.

For additional information about Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, please visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com . Learn more about Lazy Dog’s food philosophy here .

About Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Inspired by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. The first Lazy Dog restaurant opened in the Huntington Beach area of California in 2003 and showcased a handcrafted menu of memorable family favorites reinterpreted with bold new flavors and served with small-town hospitality. It is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Guests may continue the experience when they subscribe to a quarterly membership program, the LD Beer Club, offered at most locations. The LD Beer Club gives members access to small-batch specialty beers, merchandise and in-restaurant benefits. Lazy Dog has 39 locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Virginia and Texas with more on the way. For more information, visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com .

